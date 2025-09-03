Beau Pribula’s Missouri Future Set for Surprise Turn After National Analyst’s Week 2 Verdict

College football has its share of rivalries, but few carry the historical weight of Kansas versus Missouri. Known as the ‘Border War’, the matchup traces back to 1891 and was played almost continuously until 2011, when conference realignment pulled Missouri to the SEC and left Kansas in the Big 12. For over a century, the two programs met on the gridiron, each game a reflection of pride, history, and regional bragging rights. After years of dormancy, the rivalry makes its long-awaited return on September 7, injecting fresh emotion and energy into a new chapter of the series. But as with any renewal of old feuds, the question is: what will define this installment?

CFB insider Josh Pate didn’t hesitate to spotlight the quarterbacks as the central storyline in his namesake show. “Rivalry back, Kansas, Missouri. Beautiful. They played this thing from 1913, I think, until like 2011, and then, because college football does stupid stuff sometimes, it ceased. Now it’s back. Two teams with answers at quarterback. That’s kind of how I see this,” Pate said. His point was clear: the past matters, but this September, the outcome will hinge on what happens at the center.

Well, Missouri counters Kansas with veteran QB Beau Pribula, who started his season strong by going 23 of 28 for 283 yards, adding 65 rushing yards in a comfortable win over Central Arkansas. In comparison, Kansas brings Jalon Daniels, who has looked sharp and, most importantly, healthy. His ability to execute designed runs and improvise under pressure makes him a constant threat. Pate quips, “Two teams with answers at quarterback. That’s kind of how I see this. Jalon Daniels looks good. Looked healthy so far. That’s refreshing. And Beau Pribula, 23 of 28, 283 yards, another 65 on the ground.” While Pribula’s opener came against a lighter opponent, his efficiency stood out and gave the Tigers momentum heading into a much stiffer test. This quarterback duel, Pate emphasized, could very well tilt the balance.

What makes this even more intriguing is the way both quarterbacks bring different strengths to the table. Daniels thrives on creativity, turning broken plays into opportunities, while Pribula has developed into a polished, dual-threat leader capable of dissecting defenses with accuracy and punishing them with his legs. Pate underscored this contrast, noting, “I think quarterback run ends up being a huge edge here. Maybe not for Kansas, though. Jalon Daniels will get his. Okay, the Kansas quarterback. He’s very, very good. He’s very good at designed runs, but he’s very good at improvisation, too.”

So as the rivalry resumes with a new generation of players, the stage is set not just for tradition to roar back to life, but for a quarterback battle that could determine which team writes the first line in this revived chapter. Will history favor Kansas’ spark or Missouri’s steadiness?

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels rides strong start into Missouri showdown

Well, the diehard Kansas Jayhawks fans have been glued to every snap Jalon Daniels has taken this season. After missing chunks of last year with injuries, the quarterback is back, and the numbers don’t lie. Through Week 1, Daniels has thrown seven touchdowns against just one interception, boasting an 80% completion rate. His QBR? A solid 16th in the nation. That’s the kind of start that gets you hyped, but can he keep it up?

CBS Sports’ David Cobb dropped his latest quarterback power rankings, placing Daniels just outside the top 10 at No. 12. Cobb noted, “A soft opening is probably what Daniels needed coming off injury, and he’s looked good so far in easy wins over Fresno State and Wagner.” Those games saw Daniels sling seven passing touchdowns and flash some of his old running magic. But those were warm-ups. What happens when the stakes rise?

Now, the real test looms: a showdown with Missouri. Cobb’s rankings hint at the pressure. Daniels held steady at No. 12, but this matchup could shake things up. Missouri’s defense isn’t Fresno or Wagner. Can Daniels’ arm and legs keep Kansas rolling against a tougher foe?