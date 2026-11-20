Saturday against Arkansas could be an emotional occasion at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Arch Manning will participate in Texas’ Senior Day ceremony, putting another layer of intrigue around what could be his final regular-season appearance in Austin. Whether it actually becomes a farewell remains unanswered. But Steve Sarkisian’s latest comments made it clear that the QB’s value inside the building goes beyond his passing numbers.

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Speaking about how Arch Manning is viewed in the locker room, Steve Sarkisian pointed to qualities that don’t show up on a stat sheet.

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“The first thing I’d say is I think they admire and appreciate his toughness, his resiliency, his grittiness, his competitive spirit,” he said, via OnTexasFootball. “But I also think he’s kind of a model of the heartbeat and the pulse of that locker room that we have.”

He also offered a line that gave a little more insight into their relationship.

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“This house is really strong here, and we’ve been through some storms, Arch and I together, and when the storm dies down, we’re still standing.”

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Arch Manning hasn’t had the smooth ride many expected when he became the face of Texas football. He entered this season carrying enormous expectations, partly because of his surname and partly because of what Texas believed he could become. A 24-23 victory over Ohio State in September pushed the Longhorns to No. 1 and only turned up the volume.

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Then things got uncomfortable. Losses to Oklahoma and Florida exposed some of the problems in Texas’ season. Arch Manning took his share of criticism, too. His decision-making became a talking point. But the Longhorns didn’t fall apart and neither did he.

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Texas has put together four consecutive victories, recovering from a rough stretch and keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive. The QB has played an important part in that recovery, even if his performances haven’t always been pretty. His season numbers stand at 2,198 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, with a 64.7% completion rate.

At 8-2, Texas climbed to No. 5 in Tuesday’s CFP rankings, sitting just one spot outside a first-round bye. Beating Arkansas and closing strong at Texas A&M would virtually lock in a home playoff game in Austin, giving Manning a chance to finish his run with a championship push.

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“Yeah, I mean (Robertson) did it last year. I’m doing it. I’m a senior, so I’m going to do it,” he said.

Center Connor Robertson’s example is worth remembering. He participated in the ceremony last year and returned for another season. Arch Manning has the same option, with one year of college eligibility remaining. The NFL Draft conversation, meanwhile, isn’t going away.

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Draft analyst Todd McShay believes Arch Manning would benefit from another year in college. During an appearance on The Triple Option, he even floated Kentucky, where Will Stein could become an interesting option.

“Arch isn’t ready,” he said. “Arch should come back to college for another year.”

But McShay also acknowledged the strange reality surrounding Arch Manning’s draft prospects.

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“If Arch comes out, he’s going to be a first-round pick, even though he’s not ready,” he added.

His choice also shapes how Steve Sarkisian builds next season’s offense. If Manning declares for the draft or leaves, Texas will likely hand the keys to redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. or five-star freshman Dia Bell, both of whom have limited game snaps. Returning would give Texas an experienced starter while those young quarterbacks develop.

Arch Manning isn’t offering much help to those trying to predict his next move. His attention remains on the immediate task.

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“I’ve enjoyed my team, but I’m just focused on this week and winning this week,” he said. “I’m not really thinking about the future right now.”

Maybe that’s the right approach. Texas still has a playoff chase to manage, starting with Arkansas on Saturday. A strong finish could change the conversation around Arch Manning’s draft position, while another difficult stretch might give him reasons to consider staying.

But as Steve Sarkisian sees it, whether Arch Manning plays another season in Austin or heads to the NFL, he has earned something that can’t be measured in draft grades.