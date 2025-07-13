Behren Morton Cites Patrick Mahomes Connection as QB Makes Big Joey McGuire Vow

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton isn’t just back; he’s back with a mission. After recovering from last season’s shoulder injury, he’s determined to lead the Red Raiders to their first 10-win season since 2008. Well, ‘this is the year’ for them, and it feels less like a hope and more like a demand. And when you have a strong support behind your back, things tend to fall into place. As Morton embraces his journey, including encouragement from NFL star Patrick Mahomes, it feels like a personal win for him. This support, combined with his pride in Texas Tech’s rich history, reflects a program hungry for success and aiming for a College Football Playoff berth.

Patrick Mahomes’ journey with Texas Tech is nothing short of an action thriller movie meeting a happy end. Despite the 13-16 record of his team, this man ended his college career on a remarkable note, throwing for 11,252 yards with 93 TDs and just 29 interceptions. So when a guy like him gives you a word of advice, it sure changes things around.

The same happened to Behren Morton as he talked about his conversation with Patrick Mahomes on the Big 12 Media Day. “I get to talk to Patrick. He texted me before a couple of games this last year. You know, just reaching out, and the alumni base that Tech has is unmatched. We got guys all the way in Dallas. We got guys all the way in Florida and Montana. I mean, you see Texas Tech everywhere, and that’s really cool to see because, you know, a lot of colleges don’t have that. And, you know, just the town of Lubbock itself is really special,” Morton said.

Well, this isn’t the first time Patrick Mahomes has connected with his former school or its players. Back in July, Behren Morton himself hinted at a possible collaboration with the team. And cut to next in November, they dropped a banger, as the team announced the partnership with him, which features Mahomes’ personal logo on the gloves and jersey. So, getting a push from a guy like him is no small feat.

Texas Tech’s hopes for a successful fall season hinge on Behren Morton’s healthy return, and that’s not an issue anymore. Morton’s breakout 2024 season, where he completed 63.3% of his passes for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns—surpassing 3,000 yards for the first time since Nic Shimonek in 2017—demonstrates his potential. Now that he’s fully recovered, he anchors Joey McGuire’s offense, aiming to deliver consistent, explosive plays.

On top of that, Behren Morton’s squad is not just deep, it’s dangerous. Impactful players like edge rusher Romello Height, Stanford linebacker David Bailey, and All-MAC defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard bolster the defense. The Red Raiders didn’t just reload; they overhauled their defense with proven talent. Offensively, five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson leads a strong incoming class, bringing game-changing speed and playmaking ability that could instantly transform Tech’s attack.

Despite being surrounded by incredibly talented players, Behren Morton stays humble, appreciating the faith Coach McGuire shows in him.

Behren Morton’s immense love for Coach Joey McGuire

Look, Joey McGuire has already carved out a successful run at Texas Tech, with three seasons, a 23-16 record, and three bowl appearances, a feat that’s only matched by the legendary coach Mike Leach. But for McGuire, it’s only the start. His consistent trust in his players is a prime example of Behren Morton’s successful tenure on the team. Remember when injuries sidelined Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith? It was McGuire who confidently handed the reins to the redshirt freshman Morton. This pivotal moment profoundly impacted the quarterback and made a place in his heart.

“Coach McGuire, he’s a really special guy to me. He was the kind of guy that took a chance on me. You know, he played me early as a redshirt freshman and kind of just said, ‘Hey, man, like we’re going to rock with you, and you’re our guy.’ And, you know, having that confidence from your head coach of, you know, ‘You’re our guy, we’re going to go roll with you’—it speaks volumes,” Morton said. That belief paid off fast. Morton stepped in against West Virginia—a 48-10 victory—and featured 325 passing yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t just stabilize the offense; he earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, validating McGuire’s faith.

Now, after coming from an 8-4 season last year, Behren Morton is ready to make an immediate impact. Best part? He already has a clear plan in his mind for his team and Joey McGuire, and that’s getting the Big 12 title. “You know, I love that man. I will do whatever it takes to win him a Big 12 championship this year,” Morton said.

With a clear goal, a power-packed team, and Behren Morton, Texas Tech is all set to achieve the success it’s been waiting for ages.