Behren Morton Details Health Struggles as Texas Tech AD to Defy Tortilla Throwing Decision

This year, every game in Lubbock seems to carry extra weight, and Behren Morton is thriving under the pressure. He’s aiming to lead Texas Tech to its first 10-win season since 2008, and his performance in fall camp is impressive. His composure comes from a tough comeback from shoulder issues. That experience made him appreciative, not resentful, and it’s evident in his leadership and accuracy on the field. With a motivated team and a supportive coaching staff, Morton is driving the Red Raiders towards more than just a winning season. They’re focused on the College Football Playoff, not just a consolation prize.

Behren Morton played through the 2023 season with a grade-3 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, starting the last nine games despite the injury. In 2024, he played every regular-season snap, completing 295 of 466 passes for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns with only eight interceptions, finishing eighth in the FBS in passing yards per game and 16th in passing touchdowns. Although his shoulder didn’t limit him last year, Morton opted for elective surgery on December 10, performed by renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache, which sidelined him for the Liberty Bowl and spring practice.

Now, coming off from all that hustle, Morton has a clear goal in his mind. “I’m not going to let it slip through my fingers, and, you know, I’m going to take the bull by its horns, and I’m going to go run with it this year,” he said on episode 2 of Texas Tech Football: The Brand. But the main highlight remains his offseason grind to be back on the field with immense power. “Yeah, this summer has been really, really good. This is the strongest I’ve ever been since before surgery. You know, just getting back in the weight room, getting a bar on my back, and getting to do some bench press. Haven’t got to do that in a couple years.”

This offseason, Morton’s goal is to make a proper, comprehensive recovery plan. Last May, he spent several days in Jacksonville, Florida, working with a sports scientist and performance coach on shoulder care and maintenance, alongside NFL quarterbacks Brock Purdy, Anthony Richardson, and Caleb Williams. He intends to return there, and he’s already making use of Texas Tech’s weight room. So, it’s pretty clear that this guy is ready to show what he’s capable of.

And it’s actually happening. After years of struggle, this season, Behren Morton is finally on the road to regaining his full potential. “So, just getting back to, you know, feeling healthy again. Haven’t been healthy in a couple years. So to get back to being healthy, you know, I think that’s going to elevate my game. So just to be able to wake up in the morning with no aches and pains right now is life-changing for sure,” Morton said. Now, he’s turning heads in the fall camp.

He’s making big throws in the camp, which is the result of his off-field grind. That’s right. Behren Morton has lost between 10 and 15 pounds this offseason to regain his full strength and sensation in his throwing arm. That’s exactly what his impact is making noise about. Best part? His recovery is the reason why Joey McGuire’s team is sitting high in the No. 5 position in the preseason AP poll rankings.

But with Behren Morton’s progress, there’s another thing that’s making noise on Texas Tech’s campus.

Texas Tech’s tortilla celebration sees an exit gate

The Big 12 athletic directors have tightened the rules on Texas Tech’s beloved tortilla toss, voting 15–1 to more strictly enforce existing game management policies. Although athletic director Kirby Hocutt confirms he cast the lone “nay” vote in Dallas, the new policy will come into effect from the 2025–26 season. The new system will operate on a three-strike basis: the first two instances of throwing objects onto the field, like during the opening kickoff, will result in warnings, while a third offense will incur a 15-yard penalty.

Now, Texas Tech director of athletics Kirby Hocutt noted the vote took place during a Dallas meeting that centered on sportsmanship and fan behavior. Though the rule applies to any objects thrown, Texas Tech’s tortilla tradition was the primary focus. Incidents such as objects being thrown during last year’s Texas-Georgia game and at Tech’s game against Colorado also solidified the enforcement.

Though the rule applies to everything thrown, Hocutt makes a humorous reference to Tech’s culture. “Credit to (assistant athletics director for equipment operations) Zane Perry,” Hocutt says. “He shot me a text and said, ‘We want to make sure that the visiting athletic director’s suite has the freshest, warmest tortillas in the state on that day.’ I will accommodate all my colleagues when they come to make sure they have tortillas.” But there’s one loophole that gives fans some breathing room: the new restriction will only apply when tortillas or other things land on the field.

So that means that fans can toss them up in the air but not on the field. Now, Kirby Hocutt didn’t clearly mention the punishments; that leaves some skepticism. But still, Joey McGuire believes that fans will support them in this initiative. “I think our fans are going to do a phenomenal job,” McGuire said, “and I think we’re gonna be in some really great games, and they’re gonna understand the need for us to not take a 15-yarder or anything like that.”

Despite the changes, Tech officials still want to keep the gameday feel. For now, the message is clear: celebrate, cheer, and toss safely to protect the team.