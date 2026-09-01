“Belongs in Prison”: CFB Fans Attack Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Sanders as $11M Bankruptcy Case Takes Ugly Turn

Shilo Sanders walked into a Denver courtroom Monday hoping to put one of the ugliest chapters of his life behind him. Instead, the opening day of the bankruptcy trial dragged the old 2015 incident back into the spotlight, with witnesses describing a confrontation that left a security guard seriously injured.

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The case is not about whether Sanders owes the money. A Texas court already entered an $11.89 million default judgment against him in 2022. The fight now is whether that debt can be wiped away through bankruptcy. And after what came out in court, some college football fans were hardly sympathetic.

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One X user went straight for the harshest possible conclusion: “Shilo actually belongs in prison; hopefully he never wears an NFL uniform again”

Another mocked the fact that Sanders’ professional career never really got off the ground. “And bro didn’t even make it in the NFL. It’s going to be a rough patch for him.”

After finishing up his college career, Shilo went undrafted in the 2025 draft. Still, Tampa Bay picked him up as a free agent, handing him a $2.9 million, three-year rookie contract. However, due to an on-field altercation in the preseason, he was cut from the roster. The current dispute, though, arises from a separate incident.

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The dispute traces back to 2015, when Sanders was still 15 and attending Trinity Christian School in Texas. Darjean, who worked there as a security guard, tried to take Sanders’ cellphone. The two got into a confrontation, and Darjean later claimed Sanders attacked him and left him with serious injuries. Shilo has always given a different account.

Shilo has stuck to the same explanation over the years: he says the fight was self-defense. But he wasn’t in court when the civil case went to trial in 2022. Darjean won the case by default, and the court awarded him $11,890,937. Darjean later went after Sanders for the money. Sanders responded by filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2023, but that move did not wipe out the judgment. Now, X users are focusing less on football and more on Sanders family’s lifestyle that doesn’t support the bankruptcy claim.

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One fan wrote, “People acting like big ballers when they don’t have it. Always catches up,” while another user dismissed Sanders as “just a typical nepo baby.”

Federal bankruptcy law makes certain debts nondischargeable when they come from a “willful and malicious injury.” That is the question now sitting in front of Judge Michael E. Romero. If Romero decides the injuries fall under that exception, Sanders remains responsible for the $11.89 million judgment. If he does not, Sanders could have the debt discharged.

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According to testimony presented in the case on Monday, one witness recalled Sanders striking Darjean near the neck with his elbow before landing two punches. Another witness said Sanders punched Darjean in the face and described the confrontation as unprovoked. A separate witness portrayed Sanders as acting aggressively and unpredictably during the incident. As for his father, Deion Sanders?

Deion was subpoenaed to testify, something that became particularly awkward because the trial began only days before Colorado’s season opener. The judge had already acknowledged the scheduling problem before the proceedings began. Before the trial, he dismissed concerns about the case distracting him and said that when someone has his profile, lawsuits come with the territory.

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More recently, as the trial began, he posted a message supporting his son and wrote that he was “praying for my baby” and hoping people would see what “really transpired.” Someone, sympathetic for the victim, wrote: “Not gone lie, he beat tf out that defenseless man for what looked like no reason.”

For some fans, the bankruptcy case is now tangled up with the larger Sanders brand. Deion has spent years building a public image around confidence, money, success, and making opportunities for his children. Shilo also became a recognizable college football personality at Colorado. That’s probably why many folks couldn’t bring themselves to forgive what had transpired.