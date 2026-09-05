“Belt To A**”: Michael Irvin Does Controversial Celebration In Front of Cheerleaders After Miami Beat Stanford

The Miami Hurricanes crushed the Stanford Cardinal 45-6 on the road in their 2026 college football season opener. While the squad celebrated the win thoroughly, one former player was seen way more excited than the players. Michael Irvin did his trademark high-energy antics once again.

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“To all of Stanford, we appreciate you, but we came, we saw, we conquered, and then we put a belt to a **,” Irvin said to Stanford fans as reported by Fox College on September 4. “Didn’t I tell y’all, don’t come out here, no, no.

That’s what we’re going to do all year long. We are going to whoop your a**.”

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The fiery postgame video brought back a wave of social media attention to his famous, recurring “Belt to A” (B.T.A.)** routine. While some critics on platforms like Instagram joked about his chaotic sideline energy, Hurricanes fans widely embraced his unfiltered passion as the team launches another national championship campaign.

While the celebration raised eyebrows, the performance did too. The 39-point margin win in the opener was Miami’s best such performance against any FBS team since 2003.

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Michael Irvin peaked with his viral “Belt to A**” (B.T.A.) physical belt-whipping celebration on December 31, 2025, after Miami upset Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Before the matchup, Irvin openly promised chaos, declaring that if his alma mater won, he would celebrate by going “belt to a**” on his opponents. He fulfilled that promise immediately following the Miami Hurricanes’ 24-14 upset victory.

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He carried the tradition forward just days later into January 2026, repeating the belt-whipping antics after Miami’s subsequent playoff victory over Ole Miss. Now he is back at it again.

Hurricanes Fans absolutely loved it. They embraced Irvin as the ultimate “unofficial mascot” and hype man for Miami’s playoff run. They view his unfiltered passion as a throwback to the gritty, confident 1980s “The U” culture. At the heart of this passion was Irvin’s history with Miami.

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Before reaching the NFL, Irvin was a standout star for the University of Miami Hurricanes. He led “The U” to a national championship victory in 1987. Because of this background, he remains one of the university’s most fiercely loyal and vocal alumni.

Irvin is a former legendary wide receiver. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. He is also widely known by his nickname “The Playmaker” for his ability to make game-changing plays in crucial moments. Irvin spent his entire 12-year professional career playing for the Dallas Cowboys (1988–1999).

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Michael Irvin’s tenure with the Miami Hurricanes was legendary. He didn’t just build his athletic foundation there. He fundamentally helped craft the swagger, attitude, and dominant identity of “The U”. Irvin played under Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson. He became the cornerstone of one of the most feared dynasties in college football history.

Irvin’s collegiate pinnacle came during the 1987 season. He captained Miami to an undefeated 12-0 record and the National Championship.

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In one of the most iconic plays in Miami history, Irvin caught a 73-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Steve Walsh. This score provided the winning margin against their archrivals, keeping Miami’s title hopes alive.

After a career-ending neck injury, he was forced to retire in 1999. Irvin transitioned into a highly successful, high-energy television career as an analyst for networks like NFL Network and ESPN.