Ben Roethlisberger Gives Stern Advice to His Steelers at Expense of Alabama QB

With uncertainty regarding Aaron Rodgers’ return, the Steelers may evaluate potential draft picks. In that scenario, they could reportedly find a solution in former Alabama QB Ty Simpson. But strict advice from a former Steeler, the youngest QB to win a Super Bowl at age 23, could change the script for Simpson.

“Still don’t draft a quarterback. I’m not doing it. I’m not ready to do that yet. And I need to build my team around the quarterback. First, I would stick with Will Howard,” said Ben Roethlisberger during his Tuesday appearance on Footbahlin. “I would bring in a veteran guy, a guy on a one-year deal, and again, guys like Marcus, Carson, or someone like that.”

In that case, the two-time Super Bowl champion QB simply suggests that this helps the Steelers to have a veteran presence around a young QB. But he made sure this would perhaps not help the team to win a Super Bowl; still, if that happens, it’s good for them. Otherwise, Roethlisberger painted a worst-case scenario that this advice could bring.

“If it’s whether it’s Will Howard this year or one of those other QBs on a one-year deal. The worst thing that happens is you’re building a team in the draft, and you end up winning 2,3, 4, 5, 6, 7 games, and now you’ve got a top 10 pick next year,” added Roethlisberger. “And if your QBs out there, whether it’s free agency or a drafted guy, now you have a top pick, and you don’t have to spend draft capital to get there.”

Here’s where Roethlisberger, the officially eligible 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, brings the example of Drake Maye. He didn’t make his NFL debut as a starting QB, but after developing, Maye led the team to Super Bowl LX last season. So, the Steelers should believe in Will Howard, not look for a draft pick.

“Yeah, so you’re giving Will Howard a chance. I know there’s some people out there on the radio and stuff that are just totally against him, and I don’t get it. How can you be against someone you’ve never seen play at this level?” said Roethlisberger.

In this scenario, one may argue about Howard’s potential, as last season, no one saw his fireworks. Howard played as the emergency QB3 following his injury for the Steelers. But the QB showcased his brilliance in his final collegiate season with OSU. Setting a school record with a 73% completion rate, he led the Buckeyes to a CFP National Title victory over Notre Dame. To cap it off, he was named the game’s Offensive MVP. That season, he racked up 4,010 passing yards and 35 TDs.

So, tools are there, but he needs an opportunity to prove he can be a potential starter if Rodgers retires. Now, if Pittsburgh follows this advice, they could manage their spending wisely because drafting Simpson would cost them around $21.4 million as a mid-first-round pick, about $18.7 million as a late first-rounder, or roughly $12.8 million as an early second-round selection, based on current projections for the 2026 NFL rookie wage scale.

Still, several reports and analysts have linked Ty Simpson to the Steelers, and Pittsburgh has done extensive homework on him, including a formal Combine meeting.

Odds favor an NFL team to draft the Alabama QB

The buzz around the 2026 NFL draft is heating up, and betting markets have the Jets as +250 favorites to land Ty Simpson. He is widely regarded as the second-best QB prospect in the class. Now, with the franchise potentially holding the No. 2 overall pick, they need to decide if they truly believe Simpson is their guy.

However, the link between Simpson and Pittsburgh feels strong. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicted Simpson to the Steelers, citing the team’s need for a long-term solution regardless of whether Rodgers returns. Then, Field Yates also mocked Simpson to the Steelers at No. 21, noting the team has “closely watched” him throughout last season.

Although there are concerns with just 15 starts, sub-65% accuracy, and limited rushing impact. But 3,567 yards and 30 total TDs tell an interesting story. In this scenario, draft analyst Todd McShay offered eye-opening praise, highlighting Simpson’s pre-snap command and poise in the pocket.

“I hadn’t seen someone at the college level so advanced. When watching his tape, like six-seven games into the year, you had to go back to [Joe] Burrow. There wasn’t anybody in between that was as good,” said the analyst. “I’m not saying he’s Joe Burrow. I’m not saying he’s that ‌talent level and Joe’s taller, but it’s not that far off when you go study some of his best tape.”

Surely there’s no doubt about Simpson’s potential, but nothing is settled yet for the Steelers, as Rodgers remains the ultimate variable. GM Omar Khan has kept the door open, stating, “The door’s open to have Aaron back. He knows how we feel about him.” More importantly, the team is also evaluating talent like Will Howard.