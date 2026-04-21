“Best Coach in College Football”: Top-5 Recruit Announces Commitment Decision Between LSU, Ohio State & Miami

Lane Kiffin took over the LSU Tigers and immediately shook things up by adding major talents to the program, so much so that it now boasts four blue-chip players. So, how is the head coach recruiting at such a high level? For this particular four-star ATH from Cecilia, it came down to winning a fierce recruiting battle against the Ohio State and Miami Hurricanes.

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“Who wouldn’t want to go to LSU with arguably the best coach in college football?” ATH Braylon Calais said after his commitment to LSU.

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Well, Kiffin has his goals set, and that means taking LSU to the championship game this season. That mindset impressed Calais. Plus, after his success at Ole Miss last year and their playoff berth, there’s little doubt that Kiffin can take the Tigers to new heights. Calais even emphasized that before making his final decision.

“They are just all about winning,” Calais told 247Sports earlier this month. “He’s an offensive coach, so that’s great for the receiving corps. All the receivers touch the ball, and the quarterbacks throw it well. It’s a great program with a great offensive scheme.”

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Now, it wasn’t an easy win for Lane Kiffin, as he had to go up against Ohio State, Miami, and Texas A&M. And just so you know, all three of them are pretty solid in NIL, too. So, it wasn’t about the battle of money but about the team that didn’t give up on him. LSU constantly put in effort, and in the end, that consistency worked well for them.

“They’ve definitely been on me,” Calais told Rivals. “Knowing I’m the top athlete in Louisiana, I’m high on their board. The pressure on me has been drastically increasing with Coach Lane Kiffin hitting me up. They’re showing love all over the place.”

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LSU’s offense is widely regarded as one of the best in the SEC because Kiffin brought in a strong, proven system. Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., wide receivers coach George McDonald, and running backs coach Kevin Smith help run it. This coaching group impressed Calais and made LSU even more attractive to him. But what made him the perfect pick for LSU?

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Braylon Calais is a top-5 ATH player in his class and is known for being a very versatile player. Now, LSU sees him as a “gadget” type player, someone who can be used in multiple roles like running back or wide receiver. In his junior year, he showed his dual-threat ability by recording over 1,500 total yards combined rushing and receiving. He also scored 26 touchdowns, with 20 of them coming as a running back.

Because of this skill set, LSU sees him as another strong playmaker who can work well with quarterback commit Peyton Houston. Additionally, the program has been focusing heavily on recruiting players from inside Louisiana, and Calais’ choosing them shows that the plan is working. Now, along with his commitment, Lane Kiffin is also eyeing two other players for the 2027 class.

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Lane Kiffin and the 2 major 2027 class recruits

LSU is working hard to recruit more top 2027 players as part of its strong recruiting push. One of their biggest targets is Albert Simien, who is the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the country from Lake Charles, La., Sam Houston.

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Imago December 1, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin holds his first press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz and meets with the media for the first time at Tiger Stadium s South Stadium Club in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251201_zma_c04_021 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

Simien is a five-star player and is quickly rising as one of the best offensive linemen in his class. Because of his talent, many top schools want him. LSU is competing with Alabama, Nebraska, Florida, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M, all of whom have already offered him a scholarship.

However, Simien is focusing more closely on a few schools like LSU, Nebraska, and Texas A&M, which are making him a top priority.

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LSU is also strongly recruiting another top in-state player, Ahmad Hudson from Ruston (La.). He is considered the best tight end in the 2027 class.

Hudson recently visited LSU again and met with Lane Kiffin and the staff. They are trying to build a strong relationship with him and show him that he is a priority for the program. Many top schools are also chasing him, as he already has offers from LSU, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Texas A&M, among others.

But LSU is trying to stand out by also offering Hudson a chance to play basketball. This shows they value his athletic talent in more than one sport. Now, it will be interesting to see if Lane Kiffin and LSU can win his commitment against all the other top programs.