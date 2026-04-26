10 Best Undrafted Prospects at 2026 NFL Draft ft. Diego Pavia

With the announcement of the Buffalo Bulls linebacker, Red Murdock, going to the Denver Broncos at 257th overall, the 2026 NFL draft has finally concluded. Yet, the most shocking part of it all was Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia going undrafted. It’s the first time since the 2014 snub of Heisman finalist Jordan Lynch that NFL teams have passed on a Heisman finalist. But Pavia isn’t alone. There are many other underrated gems that NFL teams could have benefited from.

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1. Logan Fano, Utah, Edge

Logan Fano was a standout edge rusher for Utah, and at 6’5″ and 257 lbs, he had that extreme physicality with him. The former Ute had 28 games of college experience and accumulated 1,373 snaps in total. Most importantly, he comes from a rich NFL family heritage. His four uncles played professionally in the NFL, including Gabe Reid (Bears) and Teni Palepoi (Chargers), and he was also a standout 4-star recruit. Considering his 2025 season, teams should have no choice but to draft him.

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Last year, Fano totaled 44 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks, earning All-Big 12 second team honors. Some of his skill sets are already elite, including using his hands to get extension on blockers. Or maybe his second effort plays, which easily show on his highlight tape, along with his ability to handle tight ends at the point of attack. No wonder the Browns are now reportedly going to sign him as a free agent.

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2. Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss, Interior DL

Bolstering the interior defensive line has always been important for NFL teams this year, but Harris’ ability to also play as a nose tackle gives him immense upside. He stands at an impressive 6’8″ and 330 lbs and has 50 games worth of experience with the Rebels. Last year, Harris totaled 56 tackles, 9 TFLs, 3 sacks, along with an interception for the team, helping it to reach its first-ever playoff berth. Along with Harris’ frame, his skill sets are also world-class.

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For starters, Harris is versatile enough to man up several positions on the line and even comes in handy in blocking kicks. He has six career blocked kicks as he was a regular contributor on special teams. Most importantly, his major upside is the growth he charted at Ole Miss. From receiving just 90 defensive snaps as a true freshman to improving his numbers every year. Harris should have been a legit weapon for any NFL team.

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3. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor, QB

Robertson is currently the All-time leader in Texas High School history with 11,302 passing yards. In college football, his performances remained similar as he threw 3,071 yards for 28 touchdowns in 2024, while playing through a lower-body injury. Returning in 2025 for the Bears, he upped his performances a notch, passing for another 3,681 yards for 31 touchdowns. That production is the reason why the Raiders have now taken him as a free agent.

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The only problem with Robertson was his accuracy, as he finished with a 60.5% accuracy in his college career. Turnover-worthy plays are another problem, despite his experience as a QB. Nevertheless, his frame at 6’4″ and 216 lb should give him some confidence, along with his mobility and scrambling ability, which easily shows on the tape.

4. Michael Trigg, Baylor, TE

Michael Trigg is a two-time transfer from USC and Mississippi and has excelled in varied offensive schemes. His frame at 6’4″ and 240 lbs is decent enough for teams to play him in the slot, and his 4.7-second 40-yard dash time should have made him draft-worthy. However, he was a difficult evaluation for teams, despite receiving 694 yards on 50 receptions last year and being measured with the largest wingspan for a tight end ever at the NFL Combine.

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Triggs was suspended both at Baylor and Ole Miss for disciplinary issues, and reports also pointed to a “dust-up” between him and Baylor AD Mack Rhoades. Those off-field factors likely played a bigger role in Trigg going undrafted. Thankfully, the Cowboys have decided to take a chance on him as a free agent, as he has yet to prove his on-field abilities in the NFL.

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5. Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati, WR

Jeff Caldwell had an unconventional path to football, coming from a soccer background. He was just 5’8″ in high school, but when he shot up to 6’5″, football was the only thing that made sense. Last year, he caught 32 passes for 478 yards, which also included a jaw-dropping one-handed catch against Bowling Green. At the NFL, Caldwell will not only come in handy as a receiver but will also be effective in blocking situations in plays.

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That was probably the reason why the Kansas City Chiefs took him as a free agent. Other than that, Caldwell’s deep ball tracking skills are natural, and he quickly adjusts to underthrown passes. Moreover, for his size, he also has solid body control, and considering his 78-inch wingspan, QBs will always trust that he will somehow haul in every pass.

6. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, QB

For many teams, Diego Pavia’s unrelenting drive, leadership skills, and attitude on the field should have been enough to draft him. But his frame was already small, and when he measured at 5’9″ and 207 lbs at the Senior Bowl, serious concerns mounted around his QB position. With that height, throwing lanes easily disappear behind big NFL offensive linemen, and it’s like playing with a blindfold. Then there were off-field issues, too, dictating his draft fate.

After finishing second behind Fernando Mendoza in the Heisman rankings, he posted “F— all the voters” on his social media accounts. NFL executives don’t take these issues lightly, and when it emerged that Pavia was close with former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel, who always had off-field issues, NFL GMs probably took safe bets not to draft Pavia. That’s also probably why, as of now, no NFL team has taken Pavia as a free agent.

7. Deontae Lawson, Alabama, LB

NFL teams always have trusted Tuscaloosa products, but that wasn’t the case with Lawson this year. Even though he led the Tide with 89 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks, at 228 lbs, teams often viewed him as undersized for the position. Another factor was his tackling reliability, as he has missed many tackles in the 2025 season, which has always been an issue in his career. Nevertheless, the Eagles are now signing him and will try to correct those flaws.

8. Diego Pounds, Ole Miss, OT

Diego Pounds can easily be said to be one of the best undrafted prospects out there. His frame at 6’6″ and 325 lbs has already withstood the grueling defenses of the SEC, and he still has a lot to offer. In total, he has 43 games worth of collegiate experience, racking up 2,657 snaps. For now, the Baltimore Ravens have rolled the dice with him as he tried to emulate his last year’s performances on the road to the playoffs.

9. Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M, RB

Le’Veon Moss comes off serious track and field credentials from his high school background. He ran the 100-meter in 10.84 seconds and was a four-star recruit. Last season, he totaled 397 rushing yards for six TDs before an ankle injury ended his season. The 5’11” and 203 lbs RB opted out of the Combine, citing recovery. Before his ankle injury, he also had torn his ACL in 2024, and that injury history is the main reason NFL teams have overlooked him. As of now, though, the Miami Dolphins are signing the 2024 Second-team All-SEC running back.

10. Latrell McCutchin Sr., Houston, CB

Houston was a feel-good story last year, and Latrell McCutchin Sr was a primary contributor in that. He started all 13 games, totaled 51 tackles, blocked a field goal, led the team with 10 PBUs, and won Second-Team All Big 12 honors. Despite those stats, he hasn’t yet recorded a single interception across 48 games in college, and he most often plays the receiver instead of the ball. Those factors were the reason for NFL teams passing him. Nevertheless, his 6’2″ and 191 lbs frame, along with a 4.43 seconds forty time, is the reason why the Titans are now signing him as a free agent.