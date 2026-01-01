Biff Poggi All But Confirms Bryce Underwood’s Michigan Future After Announcing His Own Departure

All of December 2025 felt like a waiting game over Bryce Underwood’s future. The 18-year-old planned to make his decision after Michigan’s Citrus Bowl against Texas on December 31. Although the Wolverines fell 41–27, the news afterward somewhat softened the blow. Interim head coach Biff Poggi confirmed Underwood is staying put, locking in his future at the Big House.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He’s a wonderful kid with a huge upside,” Poggi said during the post-game presser. “And he’s a true freshman starting in an elite conference and playing in a bowl game against an SEC football team that was preseason ranked number one. I thought he had a great game. He just made a few bad decisions at the end. But he’ll learn. All these things are learning things for him. And so much of playing quarterback is experiential.

You have to experience it. And he’s a competitor. He probably [would] like a couple of those throws back and is probably a little down right now. But I think the best thing it would be for him is to get back to work as quickly as possible and for people to remember he’s just a freshman.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As a 2025 recruit, Bryce Underwood was thrown straight into the ground and asked to lead a Big Ten team as a true freshman. The hype around him was massive, and for the most part, he backed it up. Underwood was fairly honest about his play, often calling it “average,” even giving himself a C+ after his debut against New Mexico and maintaining similar grades as the season progressed.

Things did get a little shaky toward the end of the year. Ball security became an issue, with eight turnovers in his final five games after just three in his first five. Still, the talent was obvious. He set a Michigan record for most passing yards by a freshman in a debut and earned praise from coaches for his poise and “big-league” arm. The Citrus Bowl against Texas summed it all up perfectly. Underwood racked up 276 yards and three touchdowns, then followed it up with three costly second-half interceptions. But it’s not all his mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A lot of analysts felt the previous staff didn’t exactly put Bryce Underwood in the best spot to succeed as a freshman. Michigan was without its top two running backs, Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. That gap in turn forced the offense to lean heavily on Underwood’s arm. That pressure grew in the latter half, especially when leading receiver Andrew Marsh couldn’t do anything in the second half, finishing with just three catches for 10 yards after a hot start. Suddenly, Underwood was short on proper options when it mattered most.

That said, there’s optimism moving forward. All signs point to Underwood returning to Michigan next season, and early conversations with the new head coach, Kyle Whittingham, have reportedly been positive. There’s still plenty of work to do. But the direction feels clearer now. One thing that may change, though: interim head coach Biff Poggi likely won’t be on the sideline next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biff Poggi’s departure from Ann Arbor

When Biff Poggi stepped in as Michigan’s interim head coach this season, he did a solid job, all things considered. Under his watch, the Wolverines went 2–1. After Sherrone Moore was fired, Poggi locked in on getting the team ready for the Citrus Bowl, even though that one ended in a loss. Now, the 66-year-old is stepping away from the Big House.

“To our players, their families, and our coaches and staff. We know,” Poggi wrote on X. “Only we know. ‘TO US, TO MEN LIKE US, DAMN FEW.’ Forevermore in each other’s hearts. GoBlue. So very proud of you and love each and every one of you. Full hearts.”

In his farewell message, Biff Poggi thanked the entire Michigan community for the opportunity to serve, addressing former Michigan players, Athletic Director Warde Manuel, the Board of Regents, university leadership, and the fan base. He said Michigan will always be his “football home” and expressed deep gratitude for the honor of leading the program during a turbulent stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poggi even urged fans to fully support the new head coach, Kyle Whittingham, and the players moving forward. He ended his message with a clear show of loyalty to the program, signing off with a heartfelt “Go Blue.”

His role wasn’t really about calling plays or tweaking schemes. Interim OC Steve Casula handled the offense, while Wink Martindale continued running the defense. Poggi’s biggest impact came behind the scenes, shortening practices, increasing first-team reps, and keeping the locker room together when things could’ve easily unraveled.