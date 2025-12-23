Biff Poggi Gives Major Update on His Michigan Future After Bryce Underwood Verdict

Biff Poggi has held the interim position ever since Michigan fired Sherrone Moore. He addressed the situation in Michigan and where they stand with QB Bryce Underwood. However, as the Wolverines’ coaching search is underway, Poggi gave a key update on his plans with the team, which caught everyone’s attention.

Poggi responded positively when asked about his interest in becoming Michigan’s head coach and revealed that he has had conversations with Michigan AD Warde Manuel regarding the full-time role.

“It has sparked [my interest],” said Biff Poggi at the December 22 press conference. “I’ve enjoyed this. It’s been a great challenge, but it’s nice being back as close to the kids as you are when you’re doing this. I was working on the kids, but mostly babysitting, and doing other stuff. So, yeah, it’s been very nice.

I’m being considered. I’ve had multiple interviews, multiple conversations, and nobody knows what’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I just appreciate being considered, and we’ll see what happens.”

Poggi has led the Wolverines a couple of times this season, against Central Michigan (63-3) and Nebraska (30-27), and won both games. He also has a full-time head coaching experience, apart from the interim role at Charlotte 49ers for two seasons, but it didn’t go as expected. He went 6-16 during his time with the 49ers. Yet, his connection with the Wolverines and the way he kept the staff and locker room intact make him an ideal option.

Reports revealed that Poggi gained some real momentum during Michigan’s head coaching search. He currently has the second-best odds to become the Wolverines’ next coach, with a 14% chance, according to Kalshi. He is right behind former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, who reportedly has a 17% chance of landing at Ann Arbor.

With Michigan still on a coaching search, four players have already announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. To avoid losing more players in the portal, including the star QB Bryce Underwood, Michigan had to accelerate its coaching search.

Biff Poggi addressed Bryce Underwood’s future

Ever since Michigan fired Sherrone Moore, Bryce Underwood’s future has been unpredictable. He’s the No.1 overall prospect of his class, and the freshman led the Wolverines throughout the season. Moore even had plans of hiring a QB coach for the offseason. While the next head coach isn’t finalized yet, and the transfer portal is approaching in a week, Biff Poggi addressed Bryce Underwood’s future with Michigan.

The interim head coach was asked if the 6-foot-4 quarterback is planning to stay with the Wolverines for next season. The interim coach hopes so, but didn’t give a clear update on him. But Poggi made it clear that Underwood is currently eyeing the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas for now.

“I certainly hope so. I would hope so, yeah,” the Michigan coach replied. “If you want to ask that question, you should probably ask him or his dad or mom. But we’re focused on Texas right now.

He’s focused on Texas. Have you seen any film on Texas? They’ve got a bunch of monsters on their football team, so that’s what we’re focused on. That’s what Bryce is focused on. We’re not focused on who’s going to go where next year. Hell, I might not even be here next year. You never know, right? So I’m not thinking about that.”

Biff Poggi will lead Michigan to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve against Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns, two days before the transfer portal.