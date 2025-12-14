Biff Poggi Sends Powerful Message as Michigan Legend Suggests Full Time Role For Interim

Everything that could go wrong for Michigan did. Now, interim head coach Biff Poggi is stepping into the noise. Not with answers or promises. But with a message meant to steady a shaken program and remind everyone what still matters.

“Pulling together, staying together. WE ARE TOGETHER! GoBlue,” wrote Poggi on his X.

That message lands just as Poggi prepares to lead Michigan into the Citrus Bowl against Texas. But this bowl game feels more like a litmus test than a shot at a 10-win season. It will reveal which players are committed to sticking around for Poggi’s third outing this year.

While coaching changes often lead to de-commitments, Poggi’s words signal an effort to keep his players on board. Another reason for optimism among a frustrated fan base is Poggi’s deep connection to the program. Jim Harbaugh first brought him to Michigan as an analyst in 2016 before Poggi returned to high school football. But after a tough 2-4 pandemic season, Harbaugh called him back. Arriving as associate head coach, Poggi helped unify the coaches and players, a move that played a key role in the program’s turnaround, culminating in the 2023 national title.

This time, his efforts to unify the team again signal a potential path for the Wolverines to return to that standard after back-to-back missed CFP appearances. With so much effort already on display just weeks after taking on the interim head-coach responsibilities, Poggi seems potentially moving toward a permanent role.

That’s even supported by a former Michigan TE, Jake Butt, who won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top TE in 2016. He simply believes Michigan is fortunate to have Biff Poggi on its side and that the interim coach is a perfect fit for the next head-coach role.

“There’s another name that is not getting near the attention that it should to be the next HC of Michigan. That name is Biff Poggi,” wrote Butt. “He checks every box when it comes to the principles you’d look for in a head coach.”

The interim head coach has already shown his potential earlier this season after former head coach Sherrone Moore’s suspension. He guided the Wolverines during Moore’s suspension, leading the team to a 30-27 victory against Nebraska and a 63-3 win over Central Michigan. Besides his high school success, racking up 13 state titles at Gilman School, Poggi has proven himself as a capable and winning hand. He also has the locker room’s trust. That matters now more than ever.

However, that’s not all, as Butt’s points highlight additional factors supporting the idea that Poggi has the potential to take the reins of the Wolverines after Sherrone Moore.

How Biff Poggi’s prowess stood out

Many big names have already surfaced for the Michigan head-coaching job: Kalen DeBoer, Brian Kelly, Dabo Swinney, and Kenny Dillingham. But Michigan legend Jake Butt still believes the Wolverines can’t find a better option than Biff Poggi if they want to return to their old standard.

“He’s one of the best leaders you will find across any industry,” wrote Butt. “… The players love and adore Biff… The staff does too. The community does.”

There’s a clear reason why. From 2017 to 2020, he led St. Frances Academy and personally funded 65 scholarships, opening real doors for inner-city youth to succeed. With that kind of pedigree and commitment, trust comes naturally.

Moreover, when it comes to building connections, that strength alone could bring even more value to Michigan. Before arriving at Michigan, Biff Poggi dominated the high school football scene in Baltimore, running one of the top programs in the country year after year. If elite college coaches were hunting talent, his roster was the first stop, turning recruiting visits into lasting relationships.

That credibility showed again this season with the now-famous GameDay exchange between Poggi and Nick Saban. Considering all that, Michigan could set itself up with a strong foundation for the future by hiring the interim head coach.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Biff would put together a championship-level staff immediately,” mentioned Butt.

But despite having all the tools, the final decision ultimately rests with the school officials.