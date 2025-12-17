Biff Poggi’s Michigan Could Lose QB to Big Ten Rival After Sherrone Moore Fallout – Insider Report

Michigan fired Sherrone Moore for a cause, but the timing adds pressure right on the interim coach, Biff Poggi. The Wolverines’ staff under Poggi is trying to protect the current roster and future recruits from poaching by rival schools. But reports reveal that an in-conference rival is making big moves to flip Michigan’s 4-star QB, Peter Bourque.

According to On3 rivals’ Steve Wiltfong’s report, Penn State’s coaching staff has extended a scholarship offer to Michigan’s 2027 quarterback commit, Peter Bourque. Reports reveal that Matt Campbell and company would love to flip four-star Peter Bourque from Michigan. Bouroque said that the quarterback’s coach gave him the good news.

The 6-foot-4 confirmed the offering, writing on X, “After a great conversation with @CoachJWaters I’m pumped to say the new staff at @PennStateFball offered! @CoachJeffMoore @M2_QBacademy @SWiltfong_ @adamgorney @BrianDohn247”

Notably, Penn State was one of Bourque’s two choices when he gave a verbal commitment to the Wolverines. At the same time Virginia Tech’s Head Coach James Franklin also seems to be interested in the QB.

Peter Bourque also told Rivals that James Franklin’s Virginia Tech extended a scholarship after a great conversation with the Hokies’ quarterbacks coach, Danny O’Brien. It was revealed that they had a great rapport throughout the process.

Peter Bourque confirmed the news, via a post on X.

“After a great talk with @DannyOBrienQB I’m fired up to say @HokiesFB offered!! @coachjfranklin @CoachJeffMoore @M2_QBacademy @BrianDohn247 @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @adamgorney”

Bourque is the No. 85 overall prospect of the 2027 class and the sixth-ranked QB. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect from Tabor Academy High School now has 29 offers in hand and plenty of time to make a decision. But for Michigan, it all depends on their new head coach and how the roster is being retained.

It’s a tough time for Biff Poggi, and the interim coach himself has spoken about Michigan’s locker room situation and his new head coach status.

Biff Poggi’s damage control in Michigan’s locker room

According to Larry Lage of Associated Press, Michigan interim football coach Biff Poggi had a Zoom call with the program’s signees and their parents, hours after firing Sherrone. He promised the players and their parents that Michigan’s AD Warde Manuel has been actively looking to hire a new coach before the end of the month.

“The message has been listening, right? I want to listen to them,” Poggi said. “I want to understand what the kids are feeling and what their parents are feeling. And so, a lot of listening. There has been a wide range of emotions, as you can imagine. We’re kind of going through those steps. They’re not over yet, and I don’t expect them to be over for a while, quite frankly.”

Michigan signed 27 prospects, who intended to play for the Wolverines, of which two of those players were asked for release and were granted by the school. Matt Ludwig, a 4-star TE, flipped to Texas Tech, and Bear McWhorter, a 3-star OL, opened his recruitment.

At this stage, Biff Poggi and Manuel’s efforts in assuring the players and parents of hiring the new coach seem like damage control, to protect their roster from flipping and entering the transfer portal. At the same time, they’re actively involved in finding their new coach over the next two weeks, while balancing Bowl game preparation.