Big Flip Intel Emerges From Miami Camp as Pressure Mounts on Mario Cristobal Over 5-Star Target

Mario Cristobal has a reputation for being able to flip commits. He famously flipped QB Cameron Ward, landing him at Miami for his senior season. “Super Mario flipped quarterback Cameron Ward from the National Football League Draft to playing his senior season at Miami,” wrote MikeFarrellSports. But Cristobal didn’t stop there; he also poached five-star DL Hayden Lowe from USC, adding another headline-making flip to his resume. And his track record is legendary: 247Sports named him National Recruiter of the Year in 2015 after dominating at Alabama, cementing his status as one of the country’s most feared flip artists. Now, with Miami’s 2026 class holding only one 5-star, Jackson Cantwell, the flip game is officially on. Cristobal’s next big play could reshape the Hurricanes’ recruiting board.

On the August 24 episode of RivalsRecruits, Josh Newberg asked CaneSports’ Stephen Wagner, “Some major flip targets are confirming their reservation for the game, including running back Derrek Cooper, who’s committed to Texas. Defensive lineman James Johnson, another Texas commitment. Wide receiver Calvin Russell has said that he’s going to be there. So, amongst these big-time names, who do you think this game is most important to when it comes to recruiting? ” Wagner said, “I definitely think it’s going to have an impact on Miami’s chances with Derrek Cooper and James Johnson, either for the better or for the worse. With Derrek Cooper, I mean, obviously, we’ve all heard about, you know, the NIL side and how he ended up at Texas and all that kind of stuff, but Miami has been the school that I think has recruited him the hardest for the longest.” However, Wagner didn’t stop there.

“And I think that if Miami can get off to a hot start and show him they are here to compete on a national stage, the same way that Texas is, I definitely think that could have a positive impact on the way that Cooper views Miami and potentially sway him a little back toward the Hurricanes,” added Wagner. So, according to Wagner, a strong start from the Hurricanes could persuade these top names, making this opener more than just a game; it’s a recruiting statement. But what about Johnson? Could this game be a turning point for him?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Here, Stephen Wagner said the game could also impact James Johnson, the five-star defensive lineman from Miami Northwestern. “Number one defensive lineman in the class and a huge, huge priority for Miami,” noted Wagner. On top of that, he added that Johnson’s presence in South Florida makes him an even bigger target for the Hurricanes, who are eager to keep top talent close to home.

“I think that he’s a guy who kind of values the vibe around a program, what the energy is like around a program. And if Miami is able to really make a statement with Notre Dame, that would just scream good vibes and good energy around the Hurricanes. I think that could have a positive impact with James Johnson,” said Wagner. Following that, next came the praise for the Hurricanes.

“It wouldn’t shock me at all if either or both of these guys end up making a trip back to Miami at some point later in the fall, although so far no future visit dates have been locked in,” mentioned the Miami insider. Now, while the 2026 class still has some big names up in the air after the season opener, Mario Cristobal is already locking in on a Class of 2027 5-star edge rusher.

Miami HC’s latest power play

Heading into his junior year, Zyron Forstall is turning heads, as top blue-blood programs are chasing his pledge. As a New Orleans native, the edge rusher recently made a big move, transferring to IMG Academy in Florida just weeks ago. Now, this season, he’s lined up game-day visits to top schools. And his first stop? Interestingly, Mario Cristobal’s Miami.

Forstall is set to catch Miami’s season opener against Notre Dame, one of the hottest games on the Hurricanes’ schedule. However, the hype grew when Forstall’s father weighed in. “It’s one of the high ones up on the list. Early talks are going well,” he said, sending signals that Miami is very much in the mix. But Miami isn’t the only stop on Forstall’s radar.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 2027 five-star edge rusher has a stacked lineup of game visits. Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong confirmed the buzz, stating, “Rivals No. 3 overall 2027 prospect in IMG Academy’s prized edge rusher Zyron Forstall has game visits set with LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, and USC.” So, big names, big stage, and bigger decisions ahead. Now the question is: can Miami’s head coach steer his squad past Notre Dame, this season opener?