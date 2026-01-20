Big Injury Boost for Curt Cignetti as Indiana Gets Massive Update on FBS Leader

The Indiana Hoosiers, going into their most important game of the program’s history against Miami, were expected to be without their veteran long kicker. Senior kicker Brendan Franke hasn’t seen the field since October 25, and sophomore Quinn Warren was expected to start as usual. But now a latest update puts Curt Cignetti in a favorable position.

Both Indiana and Miami players are now busy doing drills as they prepare for the championship kickoff. Within those drills and warm-ups, we saw Brendan Franke hitting a 59-yard pass. Reportedly, the player has also been upgraded to “probable,” and now, with him busy doing his warm-ups, reports link him to be a game-time decision. Franke’s return could become a major factor for IU winning the game.

The redshirt senior has been playing college ball since 2021 and leads FBS kickers in touchback percentage.

(This is a developing story)