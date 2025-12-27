Big Injury Update on OSU Offensive Starter After Ryan Day Announced His Cotton Bowl Status

Fourth-year junior Tegra Tshabola has been a constant for Ohio State, starting 29 straight games at right guard, including all 13 this season. That streak appeared to end abruptly in the Big Ten Championship Game loss to Indiana, when he exited early in the third quarter and did not return. Head coach Ryan Day later confirmed that he underwent surgery after the game and effectively ruled him out of the Cotton Bowl. That clarity lasted until practice footage complicated the narrative.

On December 26, Ohio State reporter Dillon Davis posted video from CFP preparation, and No. 77 was unmistakably part of it. Tegra Tshabola, wearing a brace on his right knee, participated in offensive line drills during the open practice window. For a player not expected to dress against Miami, the visual raised legitimate questions about timing, recovery, and contingency planning. It did not change his game status, but it did reopen the conversation.

Ryan Day has voiced it publicly. Tegra Tshabola will not play in the Cotton Bowl, and the expectation remains that his absence stretches beyond one week.

“We’re going to take it as it goes, but he’ll probably be a little while. Maybe at least a few weeks, anyway,” he told Bucknuts.

Still, the fact that Tshabola is practicing at all suggests Ohio State has not closed the door on a return if the Buckeyes advance deeper into the playoff. That possibility matters even if it is not imminent. With him sidelined, Gabe VanSickle has taken the bulk of the first-team reps at right guard since the team returned from Christmas. Joshua Padilla is also in the rotation, and Ryan Day has made it clear the position will be managed situationally.

“Gabe and Josh will continue to roll right now, but we feel comfortable with both of those guys in the game,” he said. “They’ve shown some really good things, and Gabe did a good job when he went in there in some of those recent games.”

Gabe VanSickle’s rise has been one of the quieter developments on the roster, but it has not gone unnoticed inside the building. Center Carson Hinzman offered a pointed endorsement earlier this week, even revealing his nickname.

“‘Sicko Mode,’ he’s been proving that he’s more than capable of going out there and playing with us,” he said, adding that VanSickle has built trust with the interior line through consistency and communication. “And so, for him to be able to go out there and show we have more depth than we thought originally, I think is really important, especially going into this latter part of the season.”

Tegra Tshabola’s absence coincides with a broader evaluation of Ohio State’s offensive line play, particularly after the loss to Indiana. The Buckeyes won 12 games this season, but the offensive line never felt settled, and right guard was the most scrutinized spot. Tshabola started every game dating back to the beginning of the 2024 season, yet he was frequently rotated out. Ethan Onianwa, Padilla, and VanSickle all saw snaps in relief across multiple games. Michigan was the lone exception, when he played the entire contest and held up well. But fans had enough after the Indiana heartbreak.

A hard look at Ryan Day’s right guard moving forward

The Big Ten Championship told a different story. Indiana consistently pressured the right side in the first half, disrupting timing and compressing the pocket. One particular sequence stood out to the Buckeye Nation. Tegra Tshabola executed a run block on a called pass play, a breakdown that cannot happen from a veteran starter in a title game. By the second half, VanSickle was in, and while the line stabilized, the damage was already evident as the offense struggled in the red zone.

Ohio State’s failure to convert touchdowns ultimately decided the game. The Buckeyes settled for field goals, and Jayden Fielding’s missed 27-yarder ended any chance of a comeback. The loss was collective, but the right guard position was a clear fault line which led to an uncomfortable truth. Ryan Day may be in a better position without Tshabola in the lineup, at least for now. His struggles were not isolated to one night, and the rotation all season suggested internal doubt about his grip on the job. That does not diminish his durability or experience, but playoff football demands precision.

The Cotton Bowl kicks off on December 31 at AT&T Stadium. Miami will test Ohio State’s interior immediately. Whether Tegra Tshabola returns remains an open question. The Buckeyes’ margin for error is gone, and the right guard position, whoever owns it, will help decide how long this postseason run lasts.