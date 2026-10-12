Big Ten Admits Major Officiating Blunder on Oregon’s Final Two-Point Attempt in Loss to UCLA

On Saturday night, inside a packed Autzen Stadium, the Oregon Ducks were just one half-yard away from extending their season’s survival. Instead, an officiating blunder on a late two-point conversion attempt against UCLA left the Ducks stranded on the losing side of a 17-15 heartbreak.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, the Big Ten has officially stepped forward to confess that the referees got the basic math and rules completely wrong when it mattered most. The fallout has been significant, with the Big Ten releasing a formal public statement acknowledging the mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following the first attempt that resulted in a personal foul penalty for a facemask on the UCLA defense, the ball was spotted for the second attempt half-the-distance to the goal from the original line of scrimmage of the first attempt,” the conference stated on X. “Per rule, the ball should have been spotted half-the-distance to the goal from the end of the run of the first attempt.”

While the admission provided some validation for a furious fanbase, it was obviously too little, too late for Oregon. The result cannot be reversed after the final whistle, leaving the Ducks stuck with a devastating loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy began with just 2:16 left on the clock when Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to star receiver Evan Stewart, cutting UCLA’s lead to 17-15. Needing a two-point conversion to tie the game, the Ducks lined up at the standard 3-yard line. Thomas attempted a quarterback draw up the middle and was brought down just inside the 1-yard line.

However, as he went down, UCLA defender Sammy Omosigho reached out and grabbed Thomas’s facemask, drawing a flag for a personal foul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, under NCAA rules, when a defensive penalty occurs on a play that ends beyond the line of scrimmage, the penalty yardage is enforced from the end of the run. This meant the officials should have measured the penalty from the 1-yard line, which would have placed the ball at the half-yard line for Oregon’s second attempt.

But referee Chris Coyte’s crew made a costly mistake by enforcing the penalty from the original line of scrimmage. This placed the ball at the 1.5-yard line, effectively forcing Oregon to snap it from a full yard farther back than it should have been.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penalty enforcement rules like this one exist to keep the game fair, ensuring that a defense cannot commit a foul without a true proportional penalty. Across the Football Bowl Subdivision, enforcement mix-ups on boundary lines and spot determinations happen more than fans realize, though public admissions by conferences remain rare.

For a major league like the Big Ten, getting basic geometry wrong on a national television broadcast highlights a wider challenge with field-level execution among veteran crews.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was throwing his hands in the air furiously on the sideline as the refs’ blunder was being made. That single-yard difference proved crucial on the game-tying attempt. Forced to run the play from the wrong spot, Oregon handed the ball to running back Jordon Davison, who got immediately swarmed by UCLA’s defensive front and stopped short of the goal line.

Had the officials correctly placed the ball at the half-yard line, Davison would have had a shorter distance to cover, giving Oregon a better chance to tie the game at 17-17.

ADVERTISEMENT

This marks the third time this season the Big Ten has had to address a major officiating mistake involving the incorrect application of the rules.

The Big Ten’s previous blunders

The first incident happened during Michigan’s 13-12 win over Western Michigan. Officials mistakenly added an extra second to the clock before Michigan’s game-winning Hail Mary. Later reviews of the replay procedures indicated that the game should have ended before the play, meaning Western Michigan would have won if the correct procedure had been followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second incident came during the Week 5 game involving Nebraska and Maryland. After a Maryland defensive penalty on a missed extra-point attempt, Nebraska should have had another chance to kick. However, the officiating crew incorrectly applied the penalty yardage on the ensuing kickoff.

With so many mistakes happening in major games, fans are starting to question how these officials are being trained and held accountable. When referees repeatedly get basic rules wrong, their decisions can have a huge impact on games and even change the course of a team’s season.

Following the uproar among fans, the conference office typically handles these errors behind closed doors through crew evaluations and performance grade adjustments rather than public suspensions. While the Big Ten has not announced direct disciplinary measures or a demotion for referee Coyte’s crew, pressure is mounting from athletic directors to implement stricter mid-season retraining so that championship-altering games are not decided by simple math errors on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Oregon fans cannot blame the entire loss on the officials. The Ducks had plenty of problems of their own, turning the ball over seven times during the game. They also lost the ball on a costly fumble during their final drive with less than a minute remaining.

The loss sent Oregon tumbling out of the AP Top 25, leaving the Ducks with a 3-2 record. With things going this badly in Eugene, this could end up as the most disappointing season of Dan Lanning’s time at Oregon.