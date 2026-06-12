Big Ten Announces Final Decision on Brendan Sorsby & Texas Tech After Nebraska’s Boycott Move

A Texas court’s decision to grant a temporary injunction against the NCAA’s ban on Brendan Sorsby has programs contemplating whether they should even play Texas Tech anymore. A few ADs have been quite vocal in their denunciation of the QB getting his eligibility back despite his gambling admission. However, the Big 10 has taken a different stance.

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Per Ralph Russo of The Athletic, two people involved in the discussion confirmed that the Big Ten is not expected to order its member programs to avoid playing Texas Tech in the coming season. This is contrary to the demands of the Big Ten program, Nebraska, and some other athletic directors, who would rather have conference-wide orders against the scheduling of games against Texas Tech.

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All eyes are on the conference Sorsby’s program belongs to (the Big 12), which has yet to make a decision. So far, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yomark has not given a definite decision on Texas Tech’s fate. Discussions are ongoing “until there is something to report.”

The Big Ten decision comes after Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen confirmed that the program would not schedule Texas Tech across sports moving forward. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks was particularly vexed by the news and said playing Texas Tech would be a breach of the sport’s integrity.

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“I think there needs to be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports,” Brooks, who is a member of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, told Yahoo Sports. “This is not about Texas Tech. It’s about protecting our own locker room. We cannot, in good conscience, put our student-athletes on a field where the competitive integrity of the contest is compromised and overridden by the courts. If a state court wants to dictate eligibility rules, they can play themselves.

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The league-wide outrage is understandable. Sorsby wagered over $90,000 on gambling and placed more than 40 bets on Indiana during his stint with them. He reportedly placed thousands of bets during his college stint. As a result, the only favor he was to get from the court was to render him ineligible before the NFL supplementary draft date. However, Judge Ken Curry handed him a two-game suspension and a full trial, which will not begin until the end of the regular season.

Texas Tech has been behind the player. However, the program’s AD, Kirk Hocutt, has issued a statement exonerating the Red Raiders, claiming they only supported his recovery and had no hand in securing his eligibility.

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Comments from other ADs and commissioners

Several commissioners and athletic directors within and outside the Big 12 have been very vocal about Sorsby’s court ruling. It has been one of the most controversial cases in college football in recent times.

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Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin recalled the Black Sox Scandal and the Pete Rose ban to highlight how absurd Sorsby’s case sounds. “I’m stunned that there would be a question at the court level that this is acceptable. That’s not a judgment on the young man. It’s just that was a pretty fundamental tenet of American sports, that if you’re going to participate, you can’t gamble, especially on your own team,”

Kansas State AD Gene Taylor declared it “a sad day for not only college athletics, but college sports in general.” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told ESPN the ruling represents a “horrendous pattern” that is “eroding the integrity of our process.”

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For now, the NCAA has appealed the decision, but if the governing body fails to get a favorable ruling soon, it’s likely that Sorsby will suit up for the Red Raiders in Week 3 of the 2026 season.