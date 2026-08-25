Big Ten, Big 12 Take Action Against Returning NFL Athletes as Lane Kiffin Receives SEC Warning

Lane Kiffin is at the center of a strange shift in college football, where players who just tried the NFL ranks now push to return to campus teams. Teams and leagues face questions about where the college game ends and the pro game begins.

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The Big Ten is set to pass a rule that keeps players returning from the NFL off its rosters. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news on August 25. Sources told him the conference would act that same day.

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The rule would block anyone who declared for the NFL Draft and did not withdraw. It would also stop players who appeared on an NFL roster or signed a contract with a pro league. Those athletes could not join a Big Ten team.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that the Big 12 is considering its own league-wide policy against pro players coming back. Sources speaking to Yahoo Sports on August 25 said the Big 12 has the issue under review. No formal vote has taken place yet.

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The Big 12 is also considering a league-wide policy banning pro players returning to the conference, meaning that all four power leagues are set to consider such a rule, sources tell @YahooSports.As suggested in our story published today – https://t.co/cEAZMhapBi— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 25, 2026

The trouble started with the NCAA’s new five-for-five model. It lets most athletes play five seasons inside a five-year window. The 2022 high school class never got a clean pass into the new setup. Many of those players had already used four seasons.

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A Colorado federal court ruling first gave them another year. Then a federal appeals court froze that decision. State courts stepped in next, especially in Louisiana.

Temporary orders there restored eligibility for some athletes, including a few who had signed NFL deals or spent time in training camps. One player could keep playing while another in the same spot lost everything overnight.

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A player who spent time in the NFL arrives with pro training, roster experience, and preseason work. That level of preparation often sits above what college athletes bring. Every returning player also takes a roster spot from someone who stayed in school.

Roster limits make the squeeze tighter, especially this late in the summer. High-school recruits and current college players lose chances. Conferences call it both an equity issue and a fairness issue for the athletes who never left.

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All four power conferences are moving in the same direction. The Big Ten stands closest to formal action and is expected to pass its rule. The Big 12 continues to consider a similar policy. The ACC has the topic on the agenda for its athletic directors’ meeting on August 26. The SEC already stated its opposition in public.

Conferences are writing their own rules around professional experience. If a court says a former NFL player can compete, can a conference still keep that player off its fields? That points to one program and one coach.

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LSU and Lane Kiffin now stand as the test case inside the SEC

The SEC presidents and chancellors released a statement on August 24 after a videoconference. The statement sets the conference position in clear terms.

“College athletes, not former professional athletes, have been at the heart of the Southeastern Conference, the statement read. “Individuals who choose to leave college athletics, sign professional playing contracts, and compete professionally should not then be permitted to return to college competition.”

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LSU added players who won eligibility through Louisiana court orders. Several of those athletes carried NFL ties and had played under Kiffin at Ole Miss. Kiffin said the players won court rulings granting a fifth year and entered the portal, so “they are going to play for you or someone else.”

He argued the 2022 class never heard they would later get an extra year. He also said he does not favor NFL returns in normal times, yet this case is different.

Dae’Quan Wright offers a clear example. He played at Virginia Tech, then Ole Miss under Kiffin. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles and later appeared with the Cleveland Browns.

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A Louisiana court order restored his fifth year. He entered the portal and agreed to join LSU pending final clearances. Under the current court patchwork, he can potentially play. A strict conference ban on pro contracts or roster time would block him. Zxavian Harris followed a similar path from Ole Miss to the New Orleans Saints and then toward LSU.

A conference ban would set a standard inside each league. A pro player could not join a roster no matter which school wanted him. Roster spots would stay open for athletes who never left.