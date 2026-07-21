Big Ten CBS Analyst Gets Laid Off Along with Ryan Clark, Cam Newton by ESPN

ESPN is doing a major reshuffle and change after the integration of the NFL Network under its corporate umbrella. The decisions have already affected major ESPN names like Karl Ravech and Ryan Clark. Even former Heisman winner QB turned broadcaster Cam Newton has been laid off by ESPN. Now, in major news, the broadcaster is also cutting a prominent NFL Network analyst.

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According to reports, analyst Charles Davis has been laid off by ESPN in its major reshuffle. He will, however, continue to feature on CBS in its lead Big Ten Afternoon games. Davis was a major figure in ESPN’s draft and scouting combine coverage, bringing his insights since 2007.