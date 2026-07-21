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Big Ten CBS Analyst Gets Laid Off Along with Ryan Clark, Cam Newton by ESPN

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Kamran Ahmad

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Jul 21, 2026 | 1:48 PM EDT

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Big Ten CBS Analyst Gets Laid Off Along with Ryan Clark, Cam Newton by ESPN

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Kamran Ahmad

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Jul 21, 2026 | 1:48 PM EDT

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ESPN is doing a major reshuffle and change after the integration of the NFL Network under its corporate umbrella. The decisions have already affected major ESPN names like Karl Ravech and Ryan Clark. Even former Heisman winner QB turned broadcaster Cam Newton has been laid off by ESPN. Now, in major news, the broadcaster is also cutting a prominent NFL Network analyst.

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According to reports, analyst Charles Davis has been laid off by ESPN in its major reshuffle. He will, however, continue to feature on CBS in its lead Big Ten Afternoon games. Davis was a major figure in ESPN’s draft and scouting combine coverage, bringing his insights since 2007.

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Kamran Ahmad

1,824 Articles

Kamran Ahmad is a College Football writer at EssentiallySports, covering rising stars on the Rookie Watch Desk and financial trends on the NCAA NIL Desk. He keeps a close eye on FBS programs to identify the game’s next breakout talents. This year, Arch Manning tops his list, though he’s also bullish on Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin. Kamran views football’s progression system as one of the most effective in sports and sees playoff expansion as a key step toward deeper, more competitive seasons. Among his notable coverage are stories on Travis Hunter’s path to the Heisman, critical Week 1 matchups such as Clemson vs. LSU, and exclusive insights into players’ decisions and career milestones. Kamran’s work blends player evaluation, program analysis, and NIL developments, offering readers a forward-looking perspective on the future stars of college football.

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Godwin Issac Mathew

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