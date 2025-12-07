Big Ten Championship Scenario: What Happens if Ohio State Loses to Indiana? Playoff Race & Implications Explained

Right now, as we speak, the Big Ten Championship game between the No. 1 Ohio State and Curt Cignetti’s No.2 ranked Indiana is happening! It’s still early in the game: Ohio State is currently leading the game with a 10-6 headed to half-time. A pick thrown by Julian Sayin helped Indiana’s to throw the first jab of the game. However, the former five-star made up for it by throwing the touchdown the very next play. So, the result is still up in the air! But if we look at the potential fallout if the Buckeyes do fall to the Hoosiers, it’s a pretty interesting picture for the College Football Playoff (CFP) race.

First off, don’t worry too much about Ohio State totally missing out on a shot at the national title. Thanks to the new, expanded 12-team playoff format that started in 2024, both Ohio State and Indiana are almost certainly in the playoffs regardless of who wins today. The game is really about who gets the best starting position.

For the winner, the prize is huge: the likely No. 1 seed in the entire playoff tournament. That top seed is the golden ticket because it comes with a first-round matchup against the lowest-ranked team in the quarterfinals. Plus, you get to rest while everyone else battles it out in the opening round.

If Ohio State, who came in ranked No. 1, ends up losing to Indiana, they won’t fall out of the top four. They’d probably slide down to the No. 3 or No. 4 seed depending on how the College Football Playoff committee ranks the Georgia–Alabama game and the BYU vs. Texas Tech game.

That means they’d have to host an extra game in the first round because of the straight seeding. It’s a slightly tougher path to the championship, definitely still easy money for a team as talented as the Buckeyes. So, while the outcome doesn’t eliminate anyone, it changes the entire playoff bracket setup. It’s a high intense game between two perfect teams fighting for the easiest path to the national title and ultimate bragging rights in the Big Ten.

Beyond the playoff seeding, this game has some major prestige attached to it. The Big Ten champion gets the historic Rose Bowl berth. Plus, this is essentially the Heisman Trophy deciding game.

Fernando Mendoza vs Julian Sayin: The game that decides the Heisman

Right now, the Heisman Trophy race is essentially a one-game tie-breaker happening live in the Big Ten Championship. It’s Ohio State’s Julian Sayin versus Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, and whoever plays better tonight is probably taking home the award. This game is their final chance to impress the voters. Heading into the matchup, both QBs have been making the headlines throughout the season.

Julian for his accuracy and Mendoza for that clutch performance in Beaver Stadium. Mendoza leads the entire nation with 32 passing touchdowns, and he’s added 6 more scores on the ground. Plus, he’s also completing an impressive 72% of his passes and has 2,758 yards through the air.

Sayin is also near the top in most categories, leading the nation with an incredible 78.9% completion rate. He’s already tossed 30 touchdowns (31 including today’s), 3065 yards, and leads the country with a 184.9 passer efficiency rating, slightly edging out Mendoza. What he lacks in rushing, he makes it up in the accuracy. Plus, Fernando Mendoza is a slight(+155 to +175) favourite compared to Sayin (+200 to +220.)

The winner gets the national spotlight and a perfect closing statement for their campaign. Now, if we look at their stats in a bigger historical context, these numbers are great, but maybe a touch “weaker” compared to some past Heisman winners’ outrageous seasons.

This year has felt more defensive-minded across college football, and the pure volume stats aren’t quite the insane 4,000-yard, 40-touchdown lines we’ve seen from guys like Joe Burrow or Caleb Williams in recent years. It feels like we’ve shifted from purely offensive dynasties back to a more balanced game, making these players’ efficiency even more impressive.

This casual, head-to-head showdown under pressure is what the Heisman race needed. It’s a true battle between two undefeated players who both deserve the spotlight. Whoever rises to the occasion in the second half of this game will be the last man laughing in New York City in the next few days.