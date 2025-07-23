Big Ten Coach Makes Major Announcement at Media Days After QB Leaves Program for New Career

Something about Big Ten Media Days always feels like the unofficial kickoff to the season. Coaches talk big, players show up sharp, and sometimes, you get actual news. And Northwestern fans got exactly that as head coach David Braun stepped to the mic and gave fans some long-awaited clarity at quarterback. This time, he was straight to the point, no cryptic answers. Braun came right out and said it: the Wildcats officially have their starting QB for 2025.

“Preston Stone will be our starting quarterback for 2025,” Braun confirmed, adding that their former QB Jack Lausch “worked through [his decision to focus on baseball] in May and June, and the decision he made is strongly supported.” It’s a bittersweet call for fans who saw flashes from Lausch last year, but you can’t help but respect him chasing another dream.

Enter Preston Stone, the SMU transfer who’s already proven he can sling it. In 2023, Stone threw for over 3,100 yards and 28 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions. Although he played only seven games in 2024, Stone brings real experience, composure, and big-game reps to a Northwestern offense that’s been searching for consistency since forever.