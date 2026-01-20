Big Ten Commissioner Puts Greg Sankey and SEC on High Alert With Bold Statement Over Indiana’s Natty Win

While the SEC and Big Ten have yet to reach a unified stance, the expansion stalemate remains unresolved, with each conference holding its ground. But Indiana’s national title run changed the tone. It encouraged B1G commissioner Tony Petitti to use his platform to make a bold statement.

“I feel like we’re just getting started,” said Petitti on three straight titles for his league.

For the third straight year, the B1G claimed college football supremacy, following OSU and Michigan’s title wins. Now, with four championships total, the conference trails only the SEC’s six, but Indiana’s rise makes the gap feel a little smaller.

While Ross Dellenger shared the statement of the Big Ten commissioner, Indiana celebrated in style, hoisting its first-ever national championship trophy after a thrilling 27–21 win over Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday.

The Hoosiers unforgettably capped an undefeated season, while Fernando Mendoza delivered once again, powering through on a gutsy 12-yard QB rush with 9:18 left in the 4th quarter, flipping the game on its head.

Here, Petitti’s words hint that more B1G glory is on the horizon, with programs like Indiana, OSU, and Michigan on the rise for the 2026 season. But the Big Ten commissioner’s comment only adds a little sting for Greg Sankey, the SEC commissioner, while SEC powers like Georgia and Alabama stumbled this season.

These days, in the NIL and transfer portal era, talented players can pack their bags and leave anywhere. Yet, the SEC bias in CFB has faded, making Petitti’s statement about growth and earning the national spotlight all the more sensible.

In just two seasons, Curt Cignetti turned Indiana into a powerhouse. From a school-record 11 wins and the program’s first CFP berth to a perfect 16-0 campaign capped with a national championship, the Hoosiers’ rise has been eye-popping.

“Took some chances, found a way. Let me tell you, we won the national championship at Indiana University. It can be done,” said Cignetti.

Here, the coach also credited Tony Petitti for shaping the league’s competitive stage, saying Indiana’s success shows what’s possible and challenges the rest of the conference to follow the blueprint. However, Big Ten victories only fuel the ongoing debate over the CFP format for the 2026 season.

After Sunday’s CFP committee meeting, sources told On3’s Chris Low that the SEC is firmly backing the 12-team playoff, pushing back against a 24-team expansion. Meanwhile, the B1G is lobbying for a 24-team model.

Earlier this week, a B1G source told Brett McMurphy that the conference would go along with a 16-team setup in 2026 if there’s a clear path to 24 teams in the future. Now, if an expansion agreement is not in place by Friday, CFP director Rich Clark said ESPN officials will not grant another deadline extension.

Still, there’s no anonymous opinion.

The B1G and SEC dispute continues

The Big Ten and SEC remain at a standoff over the CFP format, with a Friday deadline looming.

Here, B1G’s Tony Petitti summed it up bluntly, saying, “Still more work to do.”

But the SEC and the other eight conferences, plus Notre Dame, are eyeing a 16-team compromise. Both conferences hold the golden key to 2026 and beyond.

Yet, without a signed agreement by January 23, the playoff will remain a 12-team event for at least another season, per the memorandum of understanding among all 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua.

Sources say there’s vigorous support for a 16-team playoff as early as next year. However, the Big Ten will only agree if the SEC agrees to a 24-team format three years from now. While SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and CFP chair Mark Keenum favor a 16-team model, Sankey isn’t ready to commit to a 24-team future.

“This was not a deadline day of any kind,” said Keenum. “They’re still talking, and discussions will continue.”

Expanding to 24 teams would force conferences to drop their championship games, a nonstarter for the SEC, while raising questions about the regular season. Now, with both powerhouses dug in, the CFP format debate is far from settled.