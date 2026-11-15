Big Ten Football Program Announces Coach’s Firing After Third Straight Loss

The cold wind whipping through the empty stands at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night felt like a warning. Minnesota’s offense had just been smothered for 60 yards in the first half, trailing 28-0, while the rest of the program’s season hung in the balance. By the time the final whistle sounded on a 42-14 loss to Penn State, the Golden Gophers sat at 5-5 with their third consecutive defeat. Less than 24 hours later, the axe fell.

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ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Sunday that Minnesota had fired offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. The program quickly confirmed the move with a statement from head coach P.J. Fleck.

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One of the most trusted voices on the staff was suddenly gone, and the timing made the decision impossible to ignore. After upsetting Iowa 13-10 on October 24, the Gophers had dropped games to Indiana, UCLA, and now Penn State. Bowl eligibility, once well within reach, now requires at least one more win in the final two games.

Harbaugh’s departure ends a long and winding association with the program. He first arrived in 2017 as a quality control coach under Fleck, returned in the same role in 2019, then came back again in 2022 as tight ends coach. When Kirk Ciarrocca left, Harbaugh stepped into co-offensive coordinator duties in 2023 alongside Matt Simon. By 2025, he was the sole offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

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The numbers tell a clear story behind the firing. Minnesota ranks 15th in the Big Ten in scoring at roughly 23.6 points per game and near the bottom of the conference in total offense. The rushing attack has been especially anemic, averaging just 92.8 yards per game, good for 135th nationally.

Quarterback Drake Lindsey’s regression has been the most visible symptom. His QBR sits at 43.0, ranking 95th in the country. When the Gophers needed early points to take pressure off the defense, the offense repeatedly came up empty.

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Saturday’s trip to State College only amplified the frustration. A nationwide FAA ground stop delayed the team’s flight Friday night. Minnesota arrived in Pennsylvania less than 12 hours before kickoff.

Fleck refused to hide behind the travel issues afterward. He called the first half “completely unacceptable” and described it as some of the worst football he had been around in his career. Penn State rolled up 229 rushing yards and built a 35-0 lead before the Gophers finally found the end zone. Two late touchdowns from Lindsey could not change the outcome or the larger narrative.

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Fleck’s public statement struck the familiar balance of respect and necessity. “Greg has been an important part of our football program, and I want to thank him for the time, energy and commitment he gave to our players and University,” he said.

“These decisions are never easy, but I believe this is the right one for our football team.”

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The change leaves Minnesota scrambling for an immediate solution. Wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte, who previously called plays at North Dakota, and senior offensive analyst Mike Shula are the most frequently mentioned candidates to take over play-calling duties.

Neither will have much time to install anything substantial. Northwestern comes to Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday for Senior Day. A win would put the Gophers at 6-5 heading into a road finale at Stanford. Another loss would end any realistic chance of a bowl game.

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Under Fleck, Minnesota has built a reputation for toughness, culture, and consistent bowl appearances more than explosive offense. The “Row the Boat” identity has carried the program through tough stretches before.

This version of the offense, however, has lacked identity and explosiveness for most of 2026. After a more functional year with transfer quarterback Max Brosmer in 2024, the unit has struggled to establish a run game or protect Lindsey consistently. Defenses have stacked the box, and the Gophers have rarely found answers.