Big Ten Issues Statement Admitting Officiating Blunder Over Controversial Call From Week 5 Game

With 6:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, Nebraska thought it had missed the extra point. Kyle Cunanan’s kick did not go through, and for a moment, that should have been the end of the play. Then, everything changed. Maryland was flagged for roughing the snapper, and a Big Ten official delivered an unexpected message to the Nebraska sideline:

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The extra point was good. That suddenly became a controversial ruling, leaving Nebraska with a result that appeared to contradict what had just unfolded on the field. And now, the Big Ten has released a statement clarifying the mistake

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“The missed attempt took place after Nebraska took a 48-23 lead when roughing the snapper was called during play,” the statement read. “Since the attempt was missed, by rule, the penalty should have resulted in Nebraska retrying the attempt with the penalty yardage enforced half the distance to the goal.

“However, the miss was allowed to stand, and the penalty yardage was incorrectly enforced on the subsequent kickoff.”

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With that, the Big Ten Conference put it in writing and admitted that their refs completely blew the call during the Week 5 action. They owned up to a major rulebook blunder during the matchup between the Maryland Terrapins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. While the latter walked away with a dominant 48-23 victory, the drama on the field was far from over when the final whistle blew.

Many felt the officiating crew suffered a total meltdown of basic math and protocol. They let the missed kick stand on the scoreboard and simply tacked the penalty yards onto the following kickoff.

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In fact, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule later explained that the head referee literally told his sideline that the kick went through and was good. Because of that misinformation, the coaching staff accepted the kickoff yardage, completely unaware that their kicker was being robbed of a point.

However, according to the actual rulebook, a defensive penalty on a missed PAT means the offense gets a total do-over, with the ball moved half the distance to the goal line for a much easier second try.

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Thankfully, because Nebraska was already up by 25 points, the missing single point didn’t alter who won the game. But that didn’t stop Coach Rhule from absolutely ripping into the crew during his postgame press conference. Rhule called the game’s officiating “ridiculous” and “poorly handled,” noting that he was seeing bizarre penalties called that he hadn’t witnessed in his entire football career.

It turns out Coach Rhule and Husker fans weren’t the only ones losing their minds over the whistle-happy crew. The two teams were hit with a mind-boggling 28 combined penalties that racked up 247 yards. Fans and analysts quickly pointed out that this was the exact same crew responsible for the chaotic Western Michigan vs. Michigan game earlier in the season (referee Jim Wharrie, head linesman Ric Hinkamper, back judge Jeff Latkiewicz, side judge Grady Smith, and field judge Kyle Debuse).

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This mess is not an isolated event either. Across the Big Ten this season, whistle-happy crews have been dragging out games with record-high penalty counts, leaving coaches and fans completely fed up. When basic rule enforcement fails on top of constant flag-throwing, it shows a growing officiating trend that the league needs to fix fast before it ruins major games.

The conference wrapped up its statement by promising it will “continue to emphasize consistent application of the playing rules” going forward. While it won’t fix Kyle Cunanan’s perfect career PAT record, the formal admission does serve as a tiny bit of validation for everyone who spent Saturday screaming at their TV screens.

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Nebraska is looking at its biggest challenge of the season this weekend

Cornhuskers are rolling at 5-0 after a dominant 48-23 win over Maryland. Next up, they are heading straight into a massive Week 6 heavyweight clash as they host the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, at Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

Indiana comes into Lincoln ranked No. 7 in the nation, matching Nebraska’s perfect 5-0 start. Coach Matt Rhule isn’t paying any attention to the numbers next to their names, though. During his weekly press conference, he gave the ultimate respect to the visiting Hoosiers.

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“Whatever they’re ranked, they’re the number one team in the country. They’re the defending champs.”

Indiana is currently lighting up the scoreboard at 44.2 points per game, while Nebraska is right behind them, averaging 43.6 points. Plus, both rosters rank in the top 15 nationally for scoring defense.

Nebraska also hasn’t forgotten the last time these two programs shared a field in 2024, when the Hoosiers beat the brakes off of Rhule’s squad in a brutal 56-7 blowout. They surely don’t want the same outcome.