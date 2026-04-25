Big Ten OL Wins Lifetime Supply of Heinz Ketchup for Being Drafted No.57 to Mark New Draft Tradition

Hearing your name called in the NFL Draft is always a life-changing moment. For Iowa center Logan Jones, going 57th overall to the Chicago Bears came with an unexpected and savory perk. Welcome to the newly minted ‘Mr. 57 Club,’ complete with a lifetime supply of Heinz ketchup.

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Jones is the first official inductee, but the number holds deep Chicago ties. Legendary return man Devin Hester was drafted 57th overall in 2006. To launch this new tradition, Hester actually attended this year’s draft sporting a custom red jacket lined with Heinz ketchup bottles, perfectly merging franchise history with the condiment brand.

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“Paying homage to the longstanding, iconic ‘57’ gracing its bottles for 157 years and counting, HEINZ is turning the 57th pick into a moment of its own,” the company said in its official statement. “Introducing: ‘Mr. 57,’ a new Draft Day tradition celebrating the player behind one of the most recognizable numbers in culture.”

Heinze’s founder first used the number 57 to represent “57 varieties,” even though they actually had more than 60 products like beans, soup, and sauces. However, the No.57 might not have any meaning at all, as the Heinz company explains on its website: there is no actual meaning behind the number.

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“No one knows for sure. Henry claimed five was his lucky number, and seven was his wife’s,” the company said. “But he also believed seven was a significant number for people of all ages.”

Jones did not know about this reward at first. He only found out during a Zoom call after he got drafted. But when he heard the news, he felt very happy and excited.

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“I love it! I’ll take as much as I can get,” Jones said. “Let’s go, ketchup!”

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In 1911, Heinz introduced its “Heinz 57” sauce, which is a spicy sauce people enjoy with foods like steak, chicken, and pork. It is not clear if Logan Jones will also get this “57” sauce in his lifetime reward. But even without that, getting a lifetime supply of ketchup is still a big and exciting win for him. While the ketchup connection is a fun story, the Bears’ decision to draft Jones was driven by a pressing on-field need.

What made the Bears pick Logan Jones?

The Chicago Bears improved their offensive line by picking center Logan Jones from Iowa with the 57th pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 24. This move helped fix an important weakness in the team. This need became serious when their starting center, Drew Dalman, suddenly retired less than two months earlier. Because of that, the team had a big gap in the middle of the line and needed to fill it quickly.

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The Bears had already tried to fix the problem by trading for Garrett Bradbury from the New England Patriots. But since Bradbury is in the last year of his contract, he may not stay long. So, the team wanted a long-term player, which is why they drafted Logan Jones.

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Jones also has an interesting journey. In high school, he was a champion in shot put and discus. He first joined Iowa as a defensive lineman, but later switched to center. He then took over the role from Tyler Linderbaum, who recently signed a big contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. His production backs his hype even more.

In 2025, Logan Jones played as the starting center in all 13 games. This was a big achievement, as it marked his 50th career start, showing his experience and consistency. He helped the team perform very well on offense. His impact was immediately felt on an Iowa offense that thrived behind his blocking, exemplified by a dominant performance against UAlbany, where the team rushed for 310 yards, which is the program’s best season-opening total since 2002.

Now, Jones is all set to bring the same momentum to the Bears and can become one of their offensive leaders. Something that the team has been looking for so long.