Big Ten Powerhouse Attempts to Flip Georgia Commit as Kirby Smart Hits Recruiting Trail

Georgia moved early with their first commitment in the 2027 class. In early June 2025, Kirby Smart landed 3-star WR Gavin Honore, setting the tone for an aggressive early cycle. He committed shortly after visiting Athens. In those six months, several programs tried to lure him, including Texas. But his vision on Georgia’s structure, development pitch, and competitive standards made him stay put. So, can this Big Ten contender find any better luck?

“#Michigan has offered Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman 2027 WR and #Georgia commit, Gavin Honore,” Michigan recruiting reporter Brice Marich reported on X on January 17. “WR coach Micah Simon (@micahsimon_) was at the national powerhouse football program yesterday.”

Micah Simon visited Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, one of the country’s most influential high school programs. Because Gavin Honore is every bit worth it.

Listed at 5’10, 170 pounds, Gavin Honore is ranked No. 431 nationally and No. 56 at WR in the 247Sports composite. He is also a top-40 prospect from California, earning MVP honors at a National Preps Showcase. His upsides are verified speed and positional flexibility. Georgia overlooked the star ratings and identified that upside early.

Michigan, led by new head coach Kyle Whittingham, who probably noticed, is now making this bold swing. That effort is led by new WRs coach Micah Simon who coached Utah receivers in 2025. His track record is built on development, and Gavin Honore is his first receiver offer in the 2027 cycle. That exclusivity is part of the Wolverines’ leverage.

Georgia still holds the advantage, and Gavin Honore has said as much publicly.

“It’s hard to beat Georgia,” he told On3.

“I chose to commit to Georgia because of the culture and the way they run their program.”

Gavin Honore explained that the program’s culture mirrors what he experienced at Mater Dei. He cited structure, accountability, and a championship standard as central reasons for his commitment. His ultimate high school move to Bishop Gorman further elevates his exposure. After spending three seasons at Mater Dei, he announced in December that he will play his senior season in Las Vegas.

“They also have a vision for me that I can play a great role in their offense,” he added of his Georgia commitment. “They know that I can play everywhere on the field and not just in the slot. So that really makes me confident in playing for their program.”

As a junior at Mater Dei, Gavin Honore caught 23 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns, following a sophomore season with six scores. Bishop Gorman went 12-1 and won another Nevada state title, finishing No. 26 nationally. He is stepping into another high-pressure environment, one that mirrors what he says he values at Georgia. But while Michigan probes from the outside, Kirby Smart continues reinforcing the Dawgs’ base.

No rest for Kirby Smart in recruitment

Georgia’s first junior day of the January contact period takes place Saturday, with another scheduled for January 31. The Bulldogs are set to host a couple dozen prospects, with a strong emphasis on the 2027 and 2028 classes and heavy in-state representation. Among those spotted with Kirby Smart is Aroson “AJ” Randall Jr., a 6’3, 210-pound athlete from Garner, North Carolina.

AJ Randall is unranked but comes from elite bloodlines, as the younger brother of Washington Commanders LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle. A standout track athlete, the 2027 prospect posted top-tier freshman times and is viewed as a high-upside evaluation.

WR DJ Huggins, a Kennesaw native, also remains firmly on Georgia’s radar after receiving an offer. He posted 74 catches for 1,127 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior and will visit Athens for junior day later this month.

LB Joakim Gouda, a 6’2, 225-pound prospect from Douglasville, will also be in attendance after calling his Georgia offer “surreal” and acknowledging the program’s linebacker legacy.

Kirby Smart’s footprints are everywhere in these recruiting. After all, he’s the one who put high school recruiting on the pedestal in contrast to the transfer portal. The point is to build early trust. Nine in-state prospects are expected on Junior Day.