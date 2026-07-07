Big Ten President Pulls U-Turn After Accepting Higher-Paying Clemson Job Amid Mounting Public Pressure

Back in May, it looked like Michigan State had lost a key leader on campus. President Kevin Guskiewicz accepted Clemson’s offer to become the university’s 16th president after citing dysfunction on the Board of Trustees. At the same time, athletic director J Batt was expected to leave for Kentucky.

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The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, citing sources at Spartan Tailgate, reported that Guskiewicz would sign a five‑year extension worth $1.5 million annually at Michigan State, less than the deal he had accepted at Clemson.

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Kevin Guskiewicz, men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, five trustees and several major donors spent weeks working to convince him to stay, according to Spartan Tailgate. He made his final decision over the weekend and informed Clemson on Monday, clearing the way for the stunning reversal.

Michigan State’s summer had been heading in the wrong direction. First came Kevin Guskiewicz’s announcement that he was leaving for Clemson despite the Spartans approving a significant raise in an effort to keep him. Then J Batt accepted Kentucky’s offer, leaving another major leadership position vacant. The back-to-back departures painted an ugly picture of instability, and no one summed it up better than Tom Izzo.

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“We just lost the best president that may have ever been here,” he said in June. “One of the best. And there’s other dominoes that get affected when things go wrong like that.”

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Izzo also admitted he was “very upset” and “sick of it,” comments that pointed to the growing frustration around campus. According to Spartan Tailgate, the basketball coach became part of the effort to bring Kevin Guskiewicz back, joining trustees and influential donors in a campaign that eventually changed the president’s mind. But perhaps the most revealing part of the story is the financial side.

Michigan State’s board had previously approved nearly doubling Kevin Guskiewicz’s salary to $2 million before he announced his departure. Clemson’s contract was also worth more than what he is now expected to earn by staying. If the reported $1 million extension is accurate, the decision clearly wasn’t about chasing the biggest paycheck.

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Michigan State tried to fix what drove Kevin Guskiewicz away

Kevin Guskiewicz made it clear when he accepted Clemson’s job that his concerns were with Michigan State’s leadership, not his salary. The university has struggled to find stability for years, cycling through six presidents since 2018 while repeated board disputes kept making headlines. After that, the board made changes that many had been calling for.

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Members approved a new code that tightened expectations for trustee behavior and introduced consequences for breaking the rules. Two trustees refused to sign it, saying it went too far, and were later formally censured. Those steps appear to have rebuilt enough trust for Kevin Guskiewicz to reconsider leaving.

“After much thought, countless conversations, and careful consideration, I have decided to remain at Michigan State University and continue serving as your president,” he said in a message online. “As Amy and I reflected on the possibility of leaving, we kept returning to one simple truth: we love this university.”

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Kevin Guskiewicz also praised the board’s recent commitment to stronger governance and thanked the people who continued to believe in Michigan State’s future.

Just weeks ago, this looked like another embarrassing loss for the Spartans. Instead, public pressure, internal reforms, and a push from influential voices produced one of the most surprising reversals of the college athletics offseason. Sometimes keeping your leader is the biggest win you can get.