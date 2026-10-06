Big 10 Program Begins Search to Replace HC After 3 Humiliating Losses: Insider Confirmation 

Things have gone south rather quickly after two early wins for Mike Locksley and Maryland. After three straight losses, including a 54-3 blowout against UCLA and a 48-23 loss at Nebraska, the Terps are 0-2 in Big Ten play. The noise right now might just be too much for the higher-ups to ignore.

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According to Inside Maryland Sports publisher Jeff Ermann and national analysts, the university has quietly begun laying the groundwork for a coaching search behind the scenes.

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“So Mike Locksley at Maryland, he’s done,” college football analyst Josh Pate said in a clip of his football show shared by Inside Maryland Sports on X. “That search has begun behind the scenes. A matter of when, not if. How appealing is that job? What does the pool of candidates look like? Could Maryland go and get one of these coordinators? How many other jobs open that bump Maryland down the ladder? These are all very important.”

Locksley certainly knows about the noise surrounding his job, even if he is trying to keep his attention elsewhere. Before heading to Nebraska, he did make it known.

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“I’m 56 years old,” he said. “I know how to insulate myself. I know how to put my phone down. I know how to not read or indulge with things that aren’t going to help prepare the team for the next opponent, which is Nebraska. What I’ve tried to do is model that for some of our players. I know that they are bombarded by a lot of the things that go on outside of the building.”

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Starting this search early is a necessary survival tactic in today’s college football market. With programs across the Big Ten and SEC facing potential vacancies this cycle, Maryland cannot afford to wait until late November. Popular coordinator candidates like Indiana’s Bryant Haines or Florida’s Buster Faulkner will be targeted by multiple schools. By moving now, Maryland’s athletic department gives itself a head start before high-profile openings crowd the market.

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So, the question is: why hasn’t Maryland made the move yet? There could be a few things that are keeping them from making that decision today. The biggest one is money!

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If Maryland releases him right now during the 2026 season, they owe him a massive buyout between $9.2 million and $9.94 million, with half of that cash due in just 60 days.

But if the decision-makers wait until the final whistle of the regular season, that buyout price tag drops to $8.9 million. With his contract paying him $6.4 million this year alone, the administration is carefully calculating whether firing him today is worth the extra financial punishment.

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Then there is also the other side of the equation. Locksley has been running this program since 2019, after a brief interim stint back in 2015, making 2026 his eighth season with the program. He is 39-51 overall and a low 17-49 in Big Ten play. The program looked promising under him, with three straight bowl wins from 2021 through 2023.

That being said, it’s also not wise to ignore that Maryland has been going downhill, going 4-8 in both 2024 and 2025 before this season’s collapse. Maryland hasn’t beaten a Power Four opponent since September 2025, making the coaching search urgent rather than speculative.

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In fact, 247Sports’ Cody Nagel has the names ready for who he thinks are plausible candidates. Memphis head coach Charles Huff, Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert, and Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines. For now, though, the coach is still confident to turn things around!

“I still have a lot of confidence in myself and the staff to get this thing fixed,” Locksley said after the UCLA blowout. “Again, that’ll have to be earned. I won’t be able to claim it, and I understand why people have to sit and question it. It’s gonna be earned. I’m out to earn it. I’m not gonna be able to claim it.”

After the Nebraska loss, he leaned into accountability again, pointing to “too many self-inflicted wounds” and taking the blame as the head coach for this team’s execution issues.

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What comes next for Maryland?

With coaching changes underway, all eyes are set on how Maryland actually executes the move, especially with a brutal schedule ahead of the season.

Maryland’s next test comes against No. 5 Ohio State on the road, which nobody expects the Terrapins to win, followed by Rutgers and a bye week on October 24.

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That Ohio State game could be a major moment for both the programs, though. The Buckeyes are coming off their own disappointment after blowing a 20-point lead against Texas! But they’re still expected to handle Maryland comfortably. It remains to be seen whether Maryland can prove everyone wrong this time.

A competitive showing could buy Locksley some time; another blowout could make the decision facing Maryland much easier! What do you think?