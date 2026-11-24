Maryland’s coaching search just got a major shake-up. Just when the race appeared to be narrowing, a familiar face entered the mix, threatening to upend the entire process.

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“Giants DC Dennard Wilson had a virtual interview recently for Maryland’s vacant head-coaching position, sources say,” On3’s Pete Nakos reported.

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A Maryland native, Wilson played defensive back for the Terrapins from 2000 to 2003, earning honorable mention All-ACC recognition as a senior. He later returned as a graduate assistant before building an extensive NFL coaching résumé with stops at the Rams, Jets, Eagles, Ravens, and Titans before joining John Harbaugh’s staff in New York.

The Giants have shown improvement on defense in Wilson’s first season calling plays. New York ranks near the top of the league in several key categories after years near the bottom, and Harbaugh has publicly expressed confidence that any outside interest will not disrupt the remainder of the season.

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The timing adds another layer to a search that has already included several names. Former Notre Dame and LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been among the most active candidates. Kelly confirmed earlier that he interviewed for the Maryland opening and has spoken openly about the position’s potential.

Kelly has described the current coaching market as requiring more preparation than ever before. He noted that candidates must present a clear vision for staffing, front-office structure, and program direction.

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Maryland fired Mike Locksley in late October after a 2-5 start that extended a lengthy conference losing streak. Interim coach Aazar Abdul-Rahim has guided the team since then. The Terrapins sit at 4-7 overall and 2-6 in Big Ten play entering the final stretch of the regular season. Locksley finished with a 38-49 overall record and a 16-47 mark in conference games during his primary tenure.

Wilson’s connection to the program runs deeper than those of most external candidates. He grew up in Upper Marlboro, starred at DeMatha Catholic, and helped Maryland win the 2001 ACC title. After his playing days, he coached at the high school level and spent two seasons as a graduate assistant in College Park before moving into the NFL. He has not held a full-time college coaching role since 2008.

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The Giants’ defensive improvement under Wilson has drawn attention. In a recent win over Jacksonville, the unit sacked Trevor Lawrence three times and forced two interceptions while holding a high-powered offense in check. Players have credited the coordinator’s ability to put them in positions to succeed.

Kelly, meanwhile, has continued to express interest in returning to a head coaching role after spending the season as a college football analyst. He has been linked to multiple openings and has described the Maryland job as one that offers recruiting advantages in the DMV area and upgraded facilities.

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The search appears to be moving toward a decision. Reports indicate Maryland could settle on its next coach in the coming days. Wilson’s interview adds an alumnus with current NFL defensive experience to a field that already includes a former power conference head coach who has interviewed and spoken publicly about the role.

For a program looking to reverse a stretch of conference struggles, the choice carries weight. Wilson would bring a local background and a rising reputation in the NFL. Kelly would arrive with decades of head coaching experience and a track record of building programs at multiple levels. Both names are now part of the same conversation in College Park. The next step will show which direction the Terrapins prefer.