Big Ten Program With $78M Debt Finds Seven-Figure Loophole to Use Taxpayer Money for NIL: Report

In the competitive NIL market, Rutgers finds a creative way to lure athletes following its disappointing 5-7 season. The Scarlet Knights quietly use New Jersey taxpayers’ dollars to stay competitive despite having a $78 m operating deficit in a single fiscal year. But the paycheck won’t go to players’ bank accounts directly.

In June, the governor of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, passed a state budget of $60.7B, and for the first time, state lawmakers made a decision to allocate $5M for the Rutgers athletic department directly, according to NJ.com, as reported by Dan Furman on July 30.

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However, the way the appropriation is structured and described in the state budget, New Jersey’s $5 million allocation is earmarked for “events attraction and marketing” and related support rather than direct athlete compensation. Instead, according to budget language and NJ.com’s reporting, the money is expected to fund NIL‑adjacent infrastructure such as compliance staff, in‑house media production, and large‑scale recruiting events, all designed to support and amplify athletes’ NIL opportunities without routing state dollars straight into their personal bank accounts.

The Big Ten school will spend this taxpayer money on NIL fundraising efforts, personnel salaries, and marketing and branding opportunities. That ultimately would help the Knights to stack elite talent. So, on paper, they use that seven-figure loophole for ‘Events Attraction and Marketing,’ but in private it was requested for the NIL, as per the report obtained by NJ.com.

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Rutgers’ move to tap state money for NIL infrastructure did not happen in isolation; it caps a multiyear scramble to close a widening gap in the NIL race. The latest budget tactic builds on earlier phases that started with donor‑run collectives, shifted toward centralized control, and picked up speed once new leaders elevated NIL from side project to front‑burner priority, setting the stage for a bigger swing.

That urgency traces back to a disappointing 5-7 football season in 2025 and a hyper-competitive Big Ten landscape where NIL spending became an all-out arms race. To survive, Rutgers leaned on the independent Knights of the Raritan collective, which had famously rolled out blanket NIL deals for every player on the football and basketball rosters in January 2023.

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By that May, the booster group publicly projected that the school needed $6 to $7 million annually for football and $2 million for men’s basketball just to remain competitive. The strategy shifted directly to corporate integration in January 2024, when Rutgers secured a landmark multi-year deal with Prudential Financial, which provided funded investment accounts and wealth education to hoops athletes in exchange for marketing content.

By October 2025, the school unveiled R NIL, an in‑house initiative that effectively replaced Knights of the Raritan and worked alongside an Athletic Excellence Fund to route donor dollars through the Rutgers Foundation for revenue sharing and NIL, a package new athletic leaders framed as the top priority from their first days on the job.

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That evolution is what makes the 2026 line item in the state budget feel like a turning point rather than a quirky line of fine print. After years of moving from scattered collectives and donor frustration to a tightly run NIL operation, Rutgers could credibly pitch public funding as “events attraction and marketing” while knowing it would bolster the broader NIL ecosystem around a program still chasing wins and roster stability after that 5-7 season, and hinting at how far schools might go to stay in the game.

Therefore, this $5 million helps the Knights to stay competitive in the NIL arms race for a long time, rather than paying money to individuals in the era of the transfer portal. It positions Rutgers to stay competitive over multiple cycles of the transfer portal, rather than burning cash on short‑term individual payouts, which faces over a 500 million deficit, including more than $15M in student fees, since arriving in the B1G in 2014.

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Now Rutgers finds a way to use state money legally to pay its athletes. “I expect 20+ major state universities to run this exact same play by 2027,” said Dan Furman.

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The seven-figure allocation appears on page 213 of New Jersey’s state budget. This funding is a small part of the total $373.5 million for Rutgers’ New Brunswick campus. However, Rutgers is not alone in this new loophole-finding race.

Wisconsin is also using state money, but in a different way. The Badgers were allocated $14.6M. They will use that taxpayer money to clear their debt so that their internal revenue can be shared with student-athletes.

If the Knights can succeed using this loophole, it not only helps them to set the bar high for recruiting momentum but also helps them avoid future deficits indirectly. However, the Knights have already faced legal challenges for their huge debt.

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A Rutgers alum sued the Big Ten school

A former Rutgers student filed a class-action lawsuit against his alma mater this April, as reported by NJ.com. As per the lawsuit, the school has “squandered tens of millions in taxpayer funding through wasteful spending, lack of oversight, and other gross negligence.”

The lawsuit is for “stopping this wasteful spending of money that is resulting in huge losses to the taxpayers,” said an attorney, Bruce Nagel, to NJ.com. It is filed in Middlesex County Superior Court, and the school’s spokesperson stated Rutgers will oppose the complaint through legal process.

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“We’re very confident that we will be successful in the effort to finally get accountability and stop the wasteful spending,” said Nagel.

Despite the school facing legal hurdles, New Jersey takes a huge bet on Rutgers, allocating a massive amount for NIL support. Now, let’s see if it benefits Rutgers or again harms the state’s taxpayers.