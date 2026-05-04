Big Ten Program With $78M Debt Gets Lifeline After 8-Figure Influx Through Conference Revenue Share

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The Big Ten reported a huge financial result for the 2024–25 year, with the conference earning about $1.47 billion in total revenue and sharing $1.37 billion with its 18 member schools. The league showed a big increase in money compared to before. Revenue went up by $540 million from its previous record. Schools also received $490 million more than last year, showing that payouts grew very fast across the conference.

This success puts them right at the top of the conference. The Big Ten’s total distribution is $340 million higher than the SEC’s, which reported $1.03 billion. At the same time, the Big 12 recorded much lower earnings, reporting only $460 million in its latest financial report.

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The money each school received was different based on performance. Ohio State got the largest revenue share of $91.55 million because of the national title win, while Penn State received $88.9 million, and Indiana got $81 million. Then, the other full member teams earned between $76 million and $79 million. Newer members like Oregon and Washington received smaller shares because they had not yet reached full payout status. Now, this money can help Rutgers lower some of its financial debt and might even help it with the lawsuit.

This financial bleeding recently sparked a class-action lawsuit from a former student, accusing the athletic department of wasting taxpayer funds. With NIL payments projected to add another $20.5 million in upcoming expenses, the timing of the conference payout is critical.

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Big Ten program faces major lawsuit

A former Rutgers student has filed a lawsuit against the university’s athletic department. Besides the claims about mishandling funds and wasting taxpayer money, the former student also claimed the department has been careless with its finances, which has caused big losses over time. Because Rutgers is a public university, this also affects people in New Jersey.

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The lawsuit points out that Rutgers athletics lost about $78 million in the 2024–25 year alone. It says this happened because of poor management and unnecessary spending. It also highlights a bigger problem over many years. Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Rutgers athletics has racked up total losses of around $516 million.

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It also explained that Rutgers spends much more than it earns. The report said the program has $1.356 billion in total expenses but only $1.165 billion in revenue. This creates a large gap between spending and income that keeps growing over time.

The Big Ten’s record $1.47 billion revenue year is the ultimate bailout. With full-member payouts landing between $76 million and $79 million, this massive eight-figure influx directly offsets their current annual shortfall. For Rutgers, this conference share isn’t just bonus cash; it is the program’s only path forward.