Big 10 Program’s Fans Storm Field After Beating Rival At Home For First Time In 49 Years

Minnesota did not just beat Michigan. It embarrassed the Wolverines in Minneapolis. The Gophers’ 20-14 win sent fans pouring onto the field, snapped a home drought against Michigan that stretched back to 1977, and handed the Wolverines a second straight loss after their 20-19 collapse against Iowa.

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“Minnesota fans storm the field and now Mr. Brightside blaring,” wrote Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News on X.

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The X post captured the moment, and it flagged a detail that stood out. “Mr. Brightside” is the song Michigan’s own crowd sings at the Big House near the end of the third quarter of home games. Whether the stadium crew meant it as a jab or just a celebration, the timing was hard to miss.

The number behind the celebration deserves a closer look. Minnesota has beaten Michigan more recently than 1977, in 2014 as well, but that was at Michigan Stadium, not at home.

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What it ended was an 18-game home losing streak against the Wolverines. It was also only Minnesota’s third win over Michigan this century, following 2005 and 2014, which helps explain the reaction in the stands.

Michigan had the edge at halftime. Darius Taylor scored on a 2-yard run to give Minnesota an early lead, but Michigan answered with a 5-yard touchdown run from Jordan Marshall. The Wolverines then went ahead 14-7 when Michigan’s Nathaniel Staehling returned a Drake Lindsey interception 79 yards for a touchdown. That meant only one of Michigan’s two touchdowns came from its offense.

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The game turned in the third quarter. Michigan had the ball for just 47 seconds in that period because of turnovers. Minnesota kicked a 31-yard field goal, and after a Bryce Underwood interception, it added a 26-yard one early in the fourth.

Underwood threw another interception, and Zack Harden came away with it after the quarterback was pressured as he threw. A 31-yard run by Noah Jennings soon put Minnesota inside the 5-yard line, and Lindsey hit Taylor for a 3-yard touchdown, three plays after the interception, that put the Gophers in front for good.

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Minnesota scored all 13 of its second-half points, and Michigan didn’t score at all. That credits Minnesota’s defense as much as it reflects Michigan’s mistakes.

Minnesota’s own numbers were modest, as Lindsey completed 17 of 25 passes for 136 yards and threw two first-half interceptions, one of them the pick-six that helped Michigan to its halftime lead.

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Michigan’s offense finished with 180 yards on 49 plays, and Underwood completed 10 of 21 passes for 101 yards, with interceptions on back-to-back throws in the second half. Michigan had a chance to answer, but it turned the ball over on downs with 37 seconds left.

Coach PJ Fleck pointed to his team and the people behind it. “This team’s heart, their how, their spirit,” Fleck said. “Our community and state, they never stop believing in anything. This team is resilient. There’s pandemonium in Minneapolis right now.”

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He also put the day in personal terms. “Besides my marriage, my kids being born, this might be the best day in my life,” Fleck said.

What Comes Next for Both Teams

For Michigan, the loss adds to a growing list of offensive questions. The 52-17 win over UTEP in Week 3 now looks like the exception, because the Wolverines haven’t scored more than 19 points in any of their other four games.

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That pattern is notable because coach Kyle Whittingham and coordinator Jason Beck ran a successful offense at Utah in 2025.

Underwood showed real promise as a freshman, which is part of why the current numbers stand out. He has thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions and is completing fewer than 60% of his passes.

The run game hasn’t offered much help either, as Marshall had 10 carries for 50 yards against Minnesota, and freshman Savion Hiter added eight carries for nine yards.

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The schedule doesn’t ease up. Michigan is off in Week 6, then plays Penn State on October 17 and faces Indiana on October 24. After two straight losses, a 0-4 start in Big Ten play is a real possibility, but too early to say anything.

Minnesota is 4-1 and 2-0 in the Big Ten, but its road gets harder too. The Gophers should be heavy favorites at Purdue in Week 6. After that come three games against ranked teams, No. 14 Iowa, the same team that beat Michigan a week ago, followed by No. 6 Indiana and No. 23 UCLA.

For Minnesota, the field-storming marked a result it had waited decades for at home, and now it has to follow it up against a tougher stretch. For Michigan, it was a second straight loss and a bye week to work on an offense that keeps stalling.