Deion Sanders is on the hot seat after a rough 4-7 season that knocked Colorado out of bowl contention. Now, rumors are swirling that Saturday’s game against UCF could be his final outing in Boulder, making an old supportive post from Maryland general manager Geroy Simon look completely different today.

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An X account called We Are Now recently brought back Simon’s message from February 9, 2023, right when Sanders first took the job. Back then, Simon wrote: “So proud of Colorado and Deion Sanders so many people hated this guy and his team before they stepped on the field. But still… Go @TerpsFootball.” That early excitement feels like a lifetime ago compared to the losing streak and firing talk surrounding the program now.

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Simon played receiver at Maryland from 1993 to 1996 and sits second in school history in career catches with 185. He then ran a long CFL career, finishing as the league’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. He won the Most Outstanding Player award in 2006, three Grey Cups, and a spot in the CFL Hall of Fame.

After retiring, he moved into front offices, working as Edmonton’s GM. Maryland hired him in January 2025 as Executive Director of Revenue Share Management and General Manager, a job built around the revenue-sharing era. The post dates to Sanders’ debut at Colorado, a win at TCU. Back then, the Buffaloes were the loudest program in college football.

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That noise is gone now. Colorado started 2-0 this fall and has lost seven of nine ever since. The Buffaloes beat then-No. 14 Houston on November 13, their first win over an AP top-15 team since 2007. A week later, they lost 35-28 at Cincinnati, with Isaac Wilson throwing three interceptions.

They are 1-10 on the road over the last two seasons, and Sanders is 20-28 in four years at Colorado. The 9-4 season in 2024 was the only winning year, with Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter on the roster. The team has gone 7-16 since they left.

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Sanders signed a five-year, $54M extension in March 2025 that runs through 2029. Reports peg his buyout at roughly $25.5M, and it reportedly drops to about $17.3M after January 1. ESPN’s Pete Thamel said the athletic department doesn’t have that kind of cash. That leaves Colorado choosing between paying now and risking the signing period and the portal, or waiting.

Sanders was asked about all of it on Tuesday, and he brushed it off, saying that none of it costs him his sleep. “Do you think that bothers me?” Sanders said, according to Sean Keeley of Awful Announcing. “Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? You think that affects my life?”

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“I’m here on assignment for these kids. If I’m not here longer, I’ll move on to God’s next assignment. So that don’t affect me like it may affect you or others. I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

A line like that is easy to clip, and it did not go over well in Boulder. Rob Parker called it a “slap in the face” on Fox Sports Radio. The rumor mill has moved faster than the university. While no official word has come from the school, insider Phillip Dukes claimed from a single source that Colorado might move on from Sanders right after the UCF game, win or lose.

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Athletic director Fernando Lovo, who was hired in January, will make the call, though Colorado hasn’t commented or confirmed any such independent reports regarding Sander’s firing.

Simon’s old message may be remembered as a passing comment, but Colorado now has a bigger decision to make. Sanders’ future in Boulder could soon be settled, but the financial consequences will make the decision anything but simple.