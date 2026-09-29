Big Ten Program’s Tickets Selling for Just $2 After Week 4 Disaster as Hot Seat Debate Grows for $9.2M HC

Maryland football may have just hit a new low, and the price tag says plenty. Tickets for the Terrapins’ next home game are being listed for just $2 after a 54-3 loss to UCLA. That is not just cheap admission. It is a brutal reflection of how quickly interest has faded. And with Mike Locksley already under pressure, this only makes the situation look worse.

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Tickets for Maryland’s October 17th home game against Rutgers are currently selling for $2, according to an X post from Inside Maryland Sports. That’s the going rate on the resale market for a Big Ten football game, but the bigger issue for Maryland is what comes next if the Terrapins decide to move on from Locksley.

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The urgency around the decision is visible, as College Football Insider Matt Zenitz put it bluntly, according to an X post by Inside Maryland Sports: “Obviously didn’t happen yesterday but that is coming. That is in the category of being a foregone conclusion at this point. It’s just a matter of when.”

Maryland’s problems are not limited to what is happening on the field. The Terrapins already rank last in the Big Ten in football ticket revenue, which makes any decision on Mike Locksley even more painful financially. If Maryland fires him before 2027, the university would owe him somewhere between $9.2 million and $9.94 million. Even waiting until after the season only brings that figure down to roughly $8.9 million.

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And the losing is no longer something Maryland can simply brush off as a bad stretch. Since 2014, only eight Big Ten teams have lost a conference game by 50 or more points. Maryland is responsible for four of those losses. Half of the conference’s worst beatdowns over that span belong to one program, and two of them have come under Locksley.

That leaves Maryland in an ugly position. Locksley is still owed more than $20 million on a contract that runs through 2028, and firing him would only be the beginning of the spending. The school would then have to pay for a coaching search, hire a new staff, and likely pour more money into trying to make the program competitive again. That is a brutal equation for an athletic department already sitting near the bottom of the Big Ten in ticket sales and overall football revenue.

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The ticket market only makes the situation look worse. Maryland’s official single-game prices for 2026 started around $19 to $20 for most home games, while the October 10 matchup against Ohio State was priced closer to $93. But when resale tickets are dropping to $2 after back-to-back losses, the message from fans is becoming difficult to miss. They are not just frustrated. They are reaching the point where even showing up feels like too much of an investment.

Maryland’s Mike Locksley sends clear message as pressure builds after UCLA loss

The Terrapins head to Nebraska next week looking for any signs of stability before they face Ohio State as per the schedule. However, Locksley has expressed confidence in himself and his team as he believes they can get their issues fixed ahead of the marquee games.

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“I still have a lot of confidence in myself and the staff to get this thing fixed,” Locksley said after the UCLA loss. “That will have to be earned. I won’t be able to claim it, and I understand why people have to sit and question it.”

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Whether that confidence translates into results that will keep him in his position will be tested next week as the goodwill from three winning seasons in 2021-2023 has clearly run dry with this fanbase.