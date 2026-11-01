Big Ten QB Breaks Down in Tears in Front of Reporters After Third Consecutive Loss

An unexpected moment during Nebraska’s postgame press conference shifted attention away from the scoreboard. What began as a routine interaction with reporters soon revealed a more personal side of a quarterback’s college football journey.

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Following Nebraska’s 17-10 defeat against Washington, quarterback Anthony Colandrea became emotional while speaking about his family. A video shared by X user Hawkeye Enjoyer (@HawkGuyEnjoyer) captured the moment as the QB opened up about being away from his parents and two younger brothers.

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“Yeah, I love them a lot. Yeah, I’ve got two little brothers and my mum and dad and I, yeah, that’s the tough part about being here. I love them a lot and I miss them,” he said.

He added that his family understood his decision to pursue football and that he looked forward to seeing them during their upcoming visit.

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The Washington defeat extended Nebraska’s losing streak following earlier setbacks against Indiana and Oregon. The Huskers had lost 20-17 to Indiana before suffering a narrow 17-14 defeat against Oregon. Both results came before their latest home matchup, leaving Nebraska searching for a response after three consecutive losses.

Against Washington, Nebraska initially held a 7-3 lead at halftime. However, the visitors turned the game around in the fourth quarter. Chris Lawson scored a 25-yard touchdown with 1:30 remaining, before Alex McLaughlin returned an interception for a 48-yard touchdown just 15 seconds later. Nebraska added a field goal but could not recover the deficit.

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Colandrea finished the contest with 24 completions on 44 attempts for 255 passing yards and one touchdown. However, he also threw three interceptions, with the final turnover directly resulting in Washington’s decisive defensive touchdown.

Nebraska actually recorded 387 total offensive yards compared to Washington’s 267, but the turnovers prevented the Huskers from making the most of their offensive production. The result left Nebraska with a 5-3 overall record and a 2-3 mark in Big Ten play.

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With a November 6 road matchup against Illinois approaching, Colandrea will have another chance to help Nebraska end its difficult run. For now, his postgame comments have drawn attention to the personal side of a challenging college football season.

However, Colandrea was not the only Nebraska player affected by the disappointing defeat. Another member of the Huskers’ offense also addressed a crucial moment that contributed to Washington’s late victory, accepting responsibility for his part in the decisive turnover.

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Luke Lindenmeyer takes responsibility for Nebraska’s costly pick-six

According to Hurrdat Sports’ Hail Varsity, Nebraska tight end Luke Lindenmeyer accepted responsibility for the interception that resulted in Washington’s decisive touchdown. He admitted that his mistake left quarterback Anthony Colandrea’s pass vulnerable to Alex McLaughlin’s 48-yard pick-six.

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“Ant (Colandrea) trusted me to make a play and I just stopped and the pick-six happened,” Lindenmeyer said. “I have to live with the fact that I just watched it happen.”

The tight end further expressed disappointment over failing to make the play, particularly given his responsibility as one of Nebraska’s single-digit jersey leaders.

“Being a single-digit (jersey number) leader on the team supposedly would make that play, but I have to live with the fact I didn’t,” he added.

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Lindenmeyer finished the game with five receptions for 61 yards. His comments highlighted how the costly turnover was viewed inside Nebraska’s locker room, with the tight end openly acknowledging his role in the disappointing finish.