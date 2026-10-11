Big Ten QB Forced to Leave Game With Injury After Opponent Punches Him in the Neck

Oregon didn’t just suffer an embarrassing 17-15 loss to UCLA on Saturday. The Ducks also walked straight into a controversy that could prove far more damaging than the final score. And while Dan Lanning’s team struggled to avoid another ugly defeat, one of its defensive players found himself at the center of an incident that could force the Big Ten to get involved.

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With just 37 seconds left in the second quarter, UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava scrambled for five yards before Oregon defenders Jerry Mixon and Bear Alexander brought him down at the Ducks’ 22-yard line. What should have been a routine tackle quickly turned into something far more concerning. Iamaleava briefly left the game, returned to throw an end-zone interception, and never took another snap.

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By the start of the second half, however, Iamaleava was sidelined, with backup Ty Dieffenbach taking over.

Dean Ralsky shared footage of the incident on X.

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A closer look at the tackle raised serious questions, as replays appeared to show Alexander twisting Iamaleava’s helmet before striking it with his hand after the quarterback was already on the ground. No penalty was called. UCLA subsequently confirmed that Iamaleava had suffered a leg injury, although there was no indication that Alexander’s apparent punch caused it.

Speaking to CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell about Iamaleava’s condition, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney initially offered a reassuring assessment.

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“He just got hit in the quad a little bit. He’s fine,” Chesney said.

However, his postgame comments painted a different picture. Chesney acknowledged that Iamaleava had not been close to returning for the second half and that the team needed further evaluation to understand the injury.

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Iamaleava struggled in the first half, completing 10 of 17 passes for 162 yards with two interceptions. He also lost a fumble near UCLA’s goal line, which Oregon’s Koi Perich recovered at the 1-yard line. The Ducks capitalized immediately, with Jordon Davison scoring their only touchdown of the opening half.

After Iamaleava’s injury, Dieffenbach took over at quarterback, making his UCLA debut after previously playing at Pittsburgh and Cal Poly. He had been competing with Madden Iamaleava, Nico’s younger brother, for the backup role. Chesney explained that Dieffenbach earned the opportunity partly because the game plan called for more quarterback rushing, an area where he had impressed during practice.

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Dieffenbach showed flashes of promise under center, completing three of six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. However, he also finished with minus-15 rushing yards, including a sack. Despite allowing a touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter, UCLA held on for a narrow 17-15 victory.

While Iamaleava has yet to provide a further public update on his injury, his potential absence would be a significant blow to the Bruins. Meanwhile, the footage involving Alexander has raised another question about whether the conference could take disciplinary action.

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Big Ten May Have No Choice but to Take Action

With the footage drawing attention, the Big Ten could face pressure to examine Alexander’s actions. Under the conference’s sportsmanship policy, the commissioner holds authority to determine whether an offensive act occurred and impose disciplinary measures.

According to the policy, standard disciplinary measures can include a suspension of up to two games and a fine of up to $10,000. More severe sanctions require approval from the Joint Group Executive Committee.

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The Big Ten has taken disciplinary action in similar situations before. Northwestern defensive lineman C.J. Robbins received a one-game suspension and public reprimand for punching an opponent during a game against Northern Illinois in 2014.

Former Michigan State cornerback Khary Crump, however, faced a much harsher punishment following the 2022 postgame tunnel altercation involving Michigan players. The conference suspended him for the first eight games of the 2023 season, while Michigan State received a $100,000 fine.

And the situation becomes even more uncomfortable for Oregon considering head coach Dan Lanning’s reaction to the hit on Dante Moore against USC just two weeks earlier. Lanning called that incident “a disgusting play” and insisted that his own players respected the game. Now, the Ducks find themselves facing questions about an apparent strike involving one of their own defenders.

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Still, no disciplinary action against Alexander has been confirmed, and the Big Ten has not publicly announced a decision regarding the play in the reporting reviewed.

Meanwhile, Iamaleava’s availability remains uncertain. Although Chesney initially downplayed the injury during the broadcast, his postgame assessment suggested that further examination was necessary. With the Bruins scheduled to host Wisconsin on October 17, the bigger question is whether their starting quarterback will recover in time. And for Oregon, whether the conference will address Alexander’s actions remains to be seen.