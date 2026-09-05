Big Ten QB Left Bloody After Brutal In-Game Hit, Refuses to Leave & Delivers Stunning TD Pass

When Heisman winner Fernando Mendzoza left IU, he left massive shoes to be filled by another signal caller. Right now, though, as Josh Hoover is performing against North Texas, it won’t be a surprise if he turns out even better. Of course, everyone expects IU to win against G-6’s Mean Green. But the way Hoover is turning up in the game, it’s a breathtaking sight.

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Indiana is currently hosting North Texas and is leading 31-13 comfortably. However, on 1st-and-10 at North Texas’ 29-yard line, the Mean Green faced a 15-yard penalty in the second quarter. It happened after Udoka Ezeani sacked QB1 Josh Hoover for a loss of 6 yards and grabbed his facemask violently in the process.

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IU did get a first down, and the offense pushed 15 yards further into the red zone. Moments after, though, the cameras showed blood pouring profusely out of Hoover’s nose. Although the incident stopped the game for a moment, Hoover again put on his helmet and went back to slinging that ball.

After two rushing plays for 5 yards, came his special moment. On third-and-5, Josh Hoover took the snap and completed an inch-perfect pass to Charlie Becker into the end zone. That took IU’s lead to 21-3. And the win for IU is 99 percent sealed now. It’s a big deal for Hoover after questions surrounded him about succeeding Fernando.

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Just a bit of a facemask on Josh Hoover…He stayed in the game with blood pouring out his nose😳 pic.twitter.com/M8tXstKb1y— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2026

“Look, numbers are numbers and stats are stats. Josh started 31 games here as a quarterback, and [he] turned the ball over 42 times,” Josh Hoover’s former head coach at TCU, Sonny Dykes said in March. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum predicted IU to “come back down to earth” due to Hoover’s inability to replace Mendoza’s quality. But behind that noise, Hoover was putting in relentless hardwork.

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Hoover already had an experienced resume when he arrived in Bloomington. He had passed a total of 9,629 yards for 71 touchdowns in his four years at TCU. What remained to be seen in him was his rushing ability. Before he arrived, Hoover had negative 10 rushing yards in his career. Never mind, his interceptions were always an issue. But then, he also came to a program that had won the national title without a single 5-star rated player. Gradually, Hoover started finding his footing.

Josh Hoover had an unrelenting work ethic throughout the offseason

The former TCU QB didn’t wait until spring to start his throwing sessions. He paired himself up with junior WR Charlie Becker and others and started organizing off-the-script throwing sessions. Becker even opened up about that in August during the fall camp.

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“Josh is one of the hardest workers that I’ve met,” Becker said. “I don’t know how he does it; my arm would fall off. He texts me probably every day asking if we want to throw.”

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Hoover’s relentlessness didn’t stop at developing an ironclad chemistry with his core WRs. He also immersed himself in the film room to transition from Sonny Dykes’ air-raid offense to Mike Shanahan’s pro-style spread offense. He worked with his co-OC, Tino Sunseri, worked on his coverage reads, and memorized that playbook on the back of his hand.

Most importantly, he improved on his pre-snap adjustments, which is showing in the North Texas game. By the time spring camp ended, even head coach Curt Cignetti couldn’t stop commending his new QB.

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“I’d say Josh is right where Fernando [Mendoza] was last year and Kurtis [Rourke] the year before,” Cignetti said to Anthony Calhoun of WRTV. “He knows how to play quarterback; he’s thrown for a lot of yards and touchdown passes. He’s a quick-thinker, nice touch, accurate with the ball, so I like where he’s at.”

Now, instead of playing ‘hero ball’ as he often did at TCU due to their weak running game, he is becoming a very intelligent QB. IU has an explosive downhill rushing attack and an elite defense. Now, Hoover doesn’t have to make every play ‘third-and-long.’

He can take checkdowns or even go for a punt on fourth downs. In all, Josh Hoover is cruising, at least for now, on a similar trajectory that Fernando Mendoza once followed.