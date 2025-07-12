Big Ten QB Named Emerging Threat to Arch Manning in 2025 Heisman Race

There’s no escaping the spotlight when your last name is Manning. And for Arch Manning, pressure is more of a tradition than a burden. Whether it’s the fan base in Austin, critics nationwide, or the legacy of 48 NFL seasons tied to his family name, all eyes are on Texas’ newest QB1. But this isn’t new territory for Arch; it’s the path he was born into. So, what’s different now is that he’s not just living up to a name; he’s carving his own lane.

As Paul Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up!, “The name does matter, but the name has a lot more to do with his patience in staying at Texas, perhaps, than his talent.” Still, the talent speaks loudly. In just two starts, including one against Louisiana-Monroe, Manning tossed nearly 600 yards and four passing TDs. More than stats, he flashed mobility, poise, and the instincts of a future star. So, the name may open the door, but it’s clear he plans to walk through it with his own stride.

For Arch Manning, the Heisman race just got hotter with a new name entering the mix. On the July 11 episode of George Wrighster’s CFB Podcast, the former NFL tight end dropped a bold take that’s turning heads. “Another bold prediction for a Big Ten quarterback: Dante Moore will be the starter for the Oregon Ducks and will be a Heisman finalist. Now, Oregon has had back-to-back third-place finishers in the Heisman race—with Bo Nix and then last year with Dillon Gabriel. And now Dante Moore is presumed to be the next QB1 in Eugene, with a schedule that opens up with an FCS opponent, followed by the 130th, then the 89th, and then the 49th pass defense from 2024. It is very possible that by the time people first start to talk about the Heisman, Dante Moore has numbers that put him in that conversation,” said Wrighster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Circle the date. Oregon vs. Penn State in Happy Valley might just be the turning point of the Heisman race, as George Wrighster put it, “And with an impending matchup against Drew Allar and Penn State in Happy Valley—if Moore can perform well at Penn State, beat Penn State in what’s going to be one of the most-watched games of the entire year, it’ll be reasonable for anybody to have Moore as the clubhouse front-runner for the most prestigious award in all of college football: the Heisman Trophy.” So, it’s not just another game. It’s a national spotlight moment. And for Dante Moore, it could be his official Heisman launch.

Well, talk to folks in Eugene. Ask the scouts in Westwood. Check in with anyone who watched Dante Moore tear it up in Detroit, and they’ll all tell you the same thing—this kid has a cannon for an arm and the poise to match. After all, his statistics for 2024 with Oregon, where he served as a backup to Dillon Gabriel, read something like: completed 7 of 8 passes (completion percentage of 87.5%) for 49 yards, while in 2023 with UCLA, he completed 114-of-213 passes (53.5%), 1,610 yards, 11 TD, and 9 INT.

But here’s the real question: Can Moore rise above the rough ending at UCLA? Can he shake off the freshman funk and shine under the bright lights in Eugene? Oregon’s defense will hold the line. And the offense? That’s Moore’s stage to light up. So, if he clicks early, he could be the next big name in the Heisman hunt.

While Arch Manning’s Heisman race just got tougher with Dante Moore entering the conversation, there’s still good news for Texas fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Arch Manning has the potential to become a marquee

Texas fans, buckle up—this one’s for you. According to George Wrighster, Arch Manning is set to outshine LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier in 2025. Yes, Nussmeier tossed for 4,000 yards last season and could easily repeat. But the bold claim? Arch Manning will be the SEC’s top passer this year, per Wrighster. Why? Texas isn’t shy about airing it out. LSU may have averaged 40 pass attempts per game in 2024, but Texas wasn’t far behind with 34. And here’s the kicker—Quinn Ewers, Arch’s predecessor, posted a better completion rate and threw more touchdown passes than Nussmeier. If Arch is the real deal, and all signs point to yes, the Longhorns might just have the next SEC gunslinger ready to light it up.

The 44-year-old didn’t hold back when it came to Arch Manning’s potential. He painted a bold picture—one that could shake the college football world. “Now, if Arch is the truth, like a lot of people believe he is, and if he’s an upgrade over Quinn or his play, I could see Arch being the first SEC quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in the same season since Bryce Young did it in 2021. This bold prediction will change college football,” said the former NFL star.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, if that vision becomes reality, the SEC could be looking at its next superstar, and Texas might just have its golden arm of the future. Now, let’s see if Arch Manning’s performance can turn that bold prediction into reality. All eyes are on him as he steps into the spotlight.