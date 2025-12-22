Big 10 QB Takes Over Fernando Mendoza in NFL Draft Odds Despite Failing at Heisman

Essentials Inside The Story Fernando Mendoza has a new challenger

The battle for draft supremacy

Meet the new catalyst for Oregon

For weeks, it looked settled after a Heisman win. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza was cruising towards the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But then things turned after a Big Ten quarterback who went flat in the Heisman and hasn’t even declared yet surged past him in draft odds.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper just dropped his NFL draft Big Board rankings and gave Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore the top spot over Heisman winner and No. 1 team’s quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza transferred from Cal to Indiana after playing for two seasons. Since then, he has shown nothing but development. He has cut down on sacks, taking only 18 this season after allowing 41 last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

His ability to get the ball out quicker without having a huge arm is an asset. He can very well make all high-end throws at the NFL level, as his ball placement is tremendous. Even his statistics support the stance, as in 13 games, he completed 71.5% of his passes for 2,980 passing yards, with 33 touchdown passes and just six interceptions, in addition to six rushing touchdowns.

He led Indiana to a win against Ohio State, and they are the only team that remains undefeated. Despite that, what makes Moore top Kiper’s list?

Now, after taking down James Madison and entering the quarterfinals, Dante Moore became an overnight sensation. He threw four touchdowns and also ran for a score, completing 19 of 27 passes for 313 yards. Before this performance, he was projected to be a top-five pick in the draft, but now he is the No. 1 overall pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that, he completed the regular season with a 72.5% completion rate, 2,733 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions, and one rushing touchdown. His accuracy has been solid all season, and he shows good touch on deep balls.

Furthermore, his ability to throw from different arm angles with precision and accuracy distinguishes him. Even his ability to move effectively around the pocket adds to his resume.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Dante Moore, Source: IG

This even set him apart from Fernando Mendoza as ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers backed his case.

“I think he absolutely can (be No. 1 pick in 2026 NFL Draft). He has more upside than Fernando Mendoza. I love Mendoza, but the mobility of Dante Moore and also the fluid throwing motion,” Rodgers said. “He’s the most natural thrower in this entire draft class.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if his numbers looks impressive, Moore might wait for one more season to solidify his draft stock. After starting five games at UCLA in 2023, he sat behind Dillon Gabriel last season, so for now, he just has 17 career starts. He is still developing and will turn just 20 years old at the time of the draft.

This season, there are many talented players, such as running back Jeremiyah Love, linebacker Arvell Reese, and others, who teams might consider first, even if Moore is projected to be the No. 1 pick.

With this major success, will Moore be able to surpass Mendoza and lead the Ducks to a national championship win as well?

ADVERTISEMENT

Dante Moore could be the catalyst for Oregon’s first Natty

Should you be wondering if Dante Moore has what it takes to lead the Ducks to a championship, the answer is likely yes. The Ducks are currently ranked No. 5 in the nation and have the fourth-best odds (at +800) to win it all.

In his last few games, he has been playing exceptionally well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against James Madison, he threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns. Plus, their only loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the season was in a close contest.

Since then, the Ducks have made significant progress. If you consider the surrounding talent, it’s not hard to believe. The Ducks boast a top-5 pound-for-pound offense and defense.

Plus, they lead the nation in fewest passing yards allowed, with just 143.3 yards, and also in allowing the fewest explosive plays (20+ yards) in all of football. Not to mention their O-line, they are ranked 1st in the PFF while allowing just 14 sacks this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their next big test is approaching quickly.

The No. 5 Ducks will go head-to-head with the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl on New Year’s. If they handle them right, then they’ll get their shot at revenge against the Indiana Hoosiers.