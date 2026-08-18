Big Ten RB Cut From Program for Unknown Reasons Within 33 Days of Joining Conference Rivals

A sudden backfield storyline in Lincoln just took an unexpected turn. Tikey Hayes, the former Penn State running back who joined Nebraska this summer via Iowa Western, is officially off the Cornhuskers’ 2026 roster. His time in a Nebraska helmet lasted a total of 33 days.

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The timing makes the exit even more puzzling. Hayes was taking first-team reps during Saturday’s fall camp scrimmage. The team had Sunday off, but when Monday morning’s practice rolled around, reporter Sean Callahan confirmed the veteran back had been dismissed. A school spokesperson confirmed he was no longer with the team, offering no explanation for the decision.

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His arrival in mid-July felt like a crucial safety net for head coach Matt Rhule. At the time, Nebraska’s running back depth faced serious questions following Mekhi Nelson’s arrest, leaving the coaching staff hunting for proven talent to secure the backfield before fall camp kicked off.

“I tell our personnel staff just continue to evaluate guys as they come up,” said Matt Rhule before the August camp via 247Sports. “As Tikey’s name came to us, and we didn’t know a ton about him, and certainly not knowing what was going to happen with Mekhi, it made sense to at least look at another player at his position.”

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With Mekhi Nelson back and fully cleared for preseason action, the room suddenly tightened up. Still, losing Hayes hurts from a pure production standpoint. A standout at Aliquippa High School in Pennsylvania with nearly 7,000 career rushing yards, Hayes brought legitimate Big Ten size and experience that is tough to replace on short notice.

With transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea driving an offense that leans heavily on the run, losing a rotational back less than three weeks before the September 5 opener against Ohio leaves the coaching staff readjusting their depth chart on the fly.

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But the Aliquippa native’s journey in college just saw one full season with PSU in 2025. That season, he appeared in just one game and recorded 18 rushing yards. Since then, he spent around six months in JUCO, and now, with the Huskers, he has stayed just a little more than a month.

This isn’t the first time Hayes’ career path has raised eyebrows. Back in January, just three days after posting on social media that he was staying at Penn State for the 2026 season, he abruptly changed course and entered the transfer portal.

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His brief stop at Iowa Western was equally low-profile before he packed up for Lincoln after just two months. While Nebraska hasn’t shared specific reasons for his dismissal, this quick exit follows a pattern of sudden departures that have defined his college career so far.

What’s next for the Big Ten RB?

For now, as Tikey Hayes has not entered the transfer portal directly after his time at Penn State, he has the option to re-enter the portal and find a new home to continue his college career. But that does not seem a realistic path if he wants to play this season.

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Because the transfer portal window is closed for immediate fall eligibility, returning to the JUCO ranks may be his cleanest route back onto the field. But another sudden exit, this time mid-camp after taking first-team snaps, will certainly force any future coaching staff to ask tough questions before taking a chance on him.

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Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen hinted earlier in camp that Hayes was still adjusting to the system, noting the young back was still getting his bearings. Now, the offense moves forward with Nelson, Jamal Rule, and Isaiah Mozee handling the load.

Holgorsen remains confident in his remaining group, but the sudden mystery surrounding Hayes’ 33-day stay will linger as kickoff approaches.