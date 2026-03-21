Big Ten Rival Gains Edge to Land Elite CB Whom Ohio State & Michigan Are Fighting Over

The recruiting war for 2027 recruits has officially begun, and teams are playing tug of war to get their favorite players. Now, two rivals, Michigan and Ohio State, were already in tough contention for Mater Dei’s No. 7 cornerback, but now another Big Ten rival has joined the fight. What’s interesting is that the team clearly has an edge over the other two.

Before USC leveraged its backyard advantage, this recruitment looked like a classic Midwest heavyweight bout. Michigan and Ohio State both pitched Lang relentlessly on their history of producing NFL defensive backs. The bitter rivals traded blows early in the cycle, making the Trojans’ recent surge even more significant.

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As per Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Mater Dei’s four-star cornerback Danny Lang is leaning heavily towards Lincoln Riley’s team. He was earlier interested in Oregon, but things have now changed. After visiting USC four times and with strong efforts from their coaching staff, USC has become the clear leader in his recruitment.

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He was expected to announce his decision on March 21, 2026, but due to some scheduling issues, he delayed it until March 25th, 2026. This delay is not expected to change his decision, as he has mostly made up his mind and is strongly leaning toward USC. USC, Oregon, and Ohio State were always his top three choices, and Auburn recently joined that group.

USC has been trying to recruit Danny Lang for a long time and gave him an offer back in May 2024. Now that his decision is delayed, the coaches are working even harder to convince him to join. Because they keep showing interest and bringing him to visit, they have built a strong relationship with him.

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Leveraging its proximity, USC has made Lang a regular on campus. His consistent presence, including four game-day visits last fall and an intense week of spring practices, underscores a deepening relationship that goes beyond a typical recruiting pitch.

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Leveraging its proximity, USC has made Lang a regular on campus. His consistent presence, including four game-day visits last fall and an intense week of spring practices, underscores a deepening relationship that goes beyond a typical recruiting pitch. Those frequent visits have been instrumental in Lang building a strong rapport with the cornerbacks coach, Trovon Reed.

“Trovon Reed is recruiting me, and I probably have the best relationship with him so far,” Lang said to On3. “He is a cool guy; he is fun to talk to, and he knows what he is talking about.”

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Another thing that attracts Lang the most is Lincoln Riley’s 2026 class pipeline and the way he builds a No. 1 recruiting class, having been impressed, looking at top players like DE Luke Wafle, TE Mark Bowman, OT Keenyi Pepe, and DL Jaimeon Winfield.

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“Man, I think USC 2026 is big, because they got a lot coming in,” Lang said. “I think they can build and get to that top spot with where our state is at right now. You know, with us, 2027’s coming in; I think for sure we can be at that top spot.”

The Buckeyes are not conceding, though. Ryan Day’s staff is actively fighting USC’s momentum by pushing their elite secondary pedigree. They’re selling Lang hard on the idea that Columbus, home to recent first-rounders like Denzel Ward, remains the ultimate stepping stone for corners with Sunday aspirations.

USC signed four players from Mater Dei in the 2026 class: Mark Bowman, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Tomuhini Topui, and Shaun Scott. This was important because it was the first time since 2022, when Lincoln Riley first arrived, that USC signed players from that school. One of those players, Tomuhini Topui, visited USC many times and even changed his commitment from Oregon to USC. He became a regular presence at their practices, showing a strong interest in the program.

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With USC now sharing a conference with these traditional powers, retaining top-tier local talent like Danny Lang isn’t just about roster building. It’s a direct message to the rest of the Big Ten that Southern California remains Trojan territory. While we wait to see where Lang ends, there are valid reasons that make him a big target for programs across the country.

What makes Danny Lang a Big Ten target?