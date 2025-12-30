brand-logo
Big 10 Rival Poaches Ex-OSU Coach Who Got Fired From NFL

ByYogesh Thanwani

Dec 30, 2025 | 10:00 AM EST

Northwestern just pulled off one of the more surprising coaching hires of the offseason. They’ve brought in Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator after a whirlwind few months for the veteran coach. Kelly spent the 2024 season as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, helping the Buckeyes capture a national championship. But instead of riding that success into 2025, Kelly made the jump to the NFL, becoming the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive coordinator on a massive $6 million deal that made him the highest-paid OC in the league. 

That dream scenario turned into a nightmare fast. The Raiders fired Kelly on November 23, 2024, just 11 games into his first season after the team stumbled to a 2-9 record with an offense that ranked dead last in the NFL at 15.0 points per game. Head coach Pete Carroll made the move after a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and just like that, Kelly was out of work and looking for his next opportunity.​

Here comes Northwestern, a Big Ten program desperately in need of offensive firepower after finishing 15th in the conference in scoring during the regular season at just 22.5 points per game. Head coach David Braun made Kelly his top priority. Kelly brings 35 years of NFL and college experience to Evanston, including stints as a head coach at Oregon, UCLA, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the San Francisco 49ers.

This is a developing story…

