Big Ten Rivals Hand Kyle Whittingham Double Heartbreak as Bryce Underwood Faces Uncertainty

For Kyle Whittingham, the success of a Big Ten rival’s offensive line has become his own recruiting nightmare. The loss of two key prospects to Oregon echoes the very issues that have plagued Michigan’s star QB, Bryce Underwood. It signals a troubling new trend on the recruiting trail.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Anaheim Servite offensive lineman Drew Fielder committed to Dan Lanning’s program after making an official visit to Eugene. Despite major interest from Michigan and other teams like Utah, Arizona State, UCLA, Cal, Nebraska, and Boise State, just one visit changed his mind.

“Going in to the visit, I really wasn’t planning to commit,” Fielder said. “I didn’t have a timeframe, but after seeing and hearing everything about Oregon, I know it’s where I wanted to be. Oregon is everything I ever looked for in a program. Between the coaching staff, the player development, and the team culture, they are really second to none.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Fielder, ranked as the No. 47 offensive tackle in his class, gives the Ducks another massive body to develop upfront. Fielder is now the fourth commit for Oregon, joining the second three-star offensive tackle, Avery Michael, out of Turlock on the same day, four-star rusher Cameron Pritchett, and three-star linebacker Sam Ngata.

With Fielder, even Michael drew massive interest from Michigan. But the three-star OT chose Oregon over Kyle Whittingham’s program, giving him a double heartbreak. Michael has a strong 6’6″, 290-pound frame and ranks as the No. 59 OT and No. 723 player of the 2027 class. He held 20 offers from top programs like USC, UCLA, and others, yet the Ducks’ offensive strength became hard to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oregon offensive line has produced high draft picks in recent years. Even in the 2025 season, the Commanders selected their offensive tackle, Josh Conerly Jr., in the first round as the 29th overall pick. Apart from him, the Ducks also produced 2021 first-round pick Penei Sewell, who was selected 7th overall by the Detroit Lions. That NFL-level development drew both Michael’s and Fielder’s interest in the program.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Oregon,” Michael said. “The biggest was the development I can get there. My goal is to play in the NFL, and I think the coaches at Oregon can really develop me and maximize my potential.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While Oregon’s track record of developing linemen was a major pull, the recent struggles of another suitor, Michigan, may have made the decision even easier for the West Coast prospects. Michigan’s offense looked lifeless most of the season. Their worst showing came against Oklahoma, when they managed just 288 total yards while converting only 3 of 14 third-down attempts.

Chip Lindsey’s offensive system proved to be a poor fit for the Wolverines. Now, after his move to Missouri, Jason Beck has taken over the reins, but only time will show how that turns out. After watching Bryce Underwood’s struggles, recruits are reportedly hesitant to commit to Michigan’s offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2025 season defined by uncertainty for Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood had a season filled with ups and downs last year. Despite finishing up with 2,428 yards, 17 touchdowns, and a 60.3% completion rate, he threw nine interceptions. His decision-making was a major concern last year. But that offensive line also failed to protect him. He was sacked 20 times in the 2025 season.

In their tough loss against Oklahoma, he completed just 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while getting sacked once. However, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt didn’t blame him; rather, he blamed the offensive line for the loss.

“If you just look at his stat sheet, and a lot of people are going to look at his stat sheet and say, ‘Bryce Underwood didn’t play well; he’s not this or that.’ That’s not the case,” Klatt said. “I actually thought Bryce Underwood played better than his stat line. The film suggests that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, these concerns made it clear that Kyle Whittingham needed to acquire key players for the future. However, their past is now affecting their future, as they have lost two key offensive linemen.