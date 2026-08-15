Big Ten Rivals Poach Ryan Day’s Elite In-State Target Who Nearly Picked Ohio State Before Committing Elsewhere

In high school recruiting, losing a local talent always stings, but when an in-state phenom with over 40 national offers chooses a rival, it cuts deep. Four-star linebacker Brayton Feister grew up dreaming of wearing the scarlet and gray. Ryan Day and Ohio State made a strong late push for the Massillon native, but Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks swooped into Buckeye territory and pulled off a massive Big Ten recruiting heist.

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While announcing his commitment on Friday, August 14, on The Pat McAfee Show live, the 4-star linebacker first picked up the OSU hat from the table, faking out his pledge before finally choosing the Ducks as his college destination. With a pair of green Nike shoes, Brayton Feister revealed the Ducks shirt he was wearing underneath his jacket, surrounded by his family members, who also wore Oregon gear.

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The twist here is the fact that Ohio State wasn’t just another offer on the list. Feister grew up an avid fan in a house full of die-hard Buckeyes. When Ryan Day offered him early in the process, Feister openly admitted it was an emotional moment for his whole family.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Brayton Feister has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @RivalsThe 6’3 245 LB chose the Ducks over Georgia, Ohio State, and CalFeister was the Top Uncommitted Recruit in the 2027 Class 🦆https://t.co/n56ZHLE8ai pic.twitter.com/6kbtz9j9g8— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 14, 2026

So how did a kid raised on Ohio State football end up committing to a program over two thousand miles away in Eugene? Feister claims Dan Lanning and his staff never made him feel like he was away from home.

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“I chose the Ducks because from day one it’s been nothing but consistency. From the minute I stepped on campus, it’s felt like home. Coach Lanning, Coach B Mike [Brian Michalowski], and every coach on the staff. Everybody showed with a passion that I’m the guy,” said Feister on The Pat McAfee Show after announcing his commitment to Oregon.

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“I’m just excited to take that to the next step, come in as a freshman, and compete and show them why I’m the best out there.”

It is easy to see why over 40 top college programs chased him. Playing for Ohio power Massillon Washington, Feister showed off rare athletic versatility as a two-way star. On defense, he posted a staggering 133 tackles and 13 sacks to earn Division II Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors, while also churning out 1,098 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns as a running back.

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Oregon landing Feister is not an isolated incident. Ever since joining the Big Ten, the Ducks’ head coach has been pretty aggressive in raiding the high school talent in the Midwest. The Ducks are no longer just winning battles on the West Coast. By adding Feister alongside top regional prospects like Dakota Guerrant from Michigan and Cameron Wagner from Illinois, Oregon is actively building a direct talent pipeline right out of the Big Ten backyard territory.

Losing this 4-star, 245-pound LB to a conference rival is not only a big blow to Ohio State, but it also reinforces Oregon’s rising status. Before Feister’s commitment, the Ducks had landed 5-star Dakota Guerrant from Michigan and 4-star Cameron Wagner from Illinois, among others.

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Regardless, being an Ohio State fan, there’s no doubt that Brayton Feister’s decision was a hard one to make.

Feister expands on snubbing Ohio State

Naturally, choosing a distant school over the family favorite brought some questions. Pat McAfee turned to Brayton’s father, Bryant “Bo” Feister, looking to find out how he felt about his son’s choice.

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Bo did not hesitate to show full support, explaining that while he pushed his son hard through years of early morning workouts, this journey belonged entirely to Brayton. Wherever his son wanted to chase his dream, Dad was going to stand behind him.

“It’s Brayton’s journey. Ultimately, it was his decision; I support that decision,” said Bo Feister. “He put in the work his entire life… It wasn’t easy at times, the way that I pushed them, but ultimately I’m extremely proud of this young man, and I look forward to his future. That could’ve been anywhere in the world, but as of now, Oregon dad. Congratulations, son, I’m proud of you.”

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One missed recruit will not sink a powerhouse like Ohio State, but losing a premier home-state talent to a new conference rival is a sharp warning shot. As Oregon continues to flex its recruiting muscle across the country, Ryan Day and his staff know they will have to work twice as hard to keep Ohio’s best high school stars locked down at home.