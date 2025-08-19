Big 10 Saved Michigan From Losing 2023 National Championship With Jim Harbaugh Decision: Insider

Picture this: Michigan Wolverines run the table, win it all in 2023, only for the NCAA to swing the hammer 20 months later with a 74-page “sign-stealing saga” report. For a hot second, it looked like their natty trophy was about to get vacated. But here’s the plot twist — the only thing that saved Michigan from seeing its title wiped out wasn’t luck, and it wasn’t mercy. Nope, it was the Big Ten’s bold decision on Jim Harbaugh. The Big Ten literally, and unknowingly, saved Michigan from getting stripped of its natty.

Ross Dellenger, Yahoo Sports’ ace reporter, laid it out on the Dan Patrick Show like this on August 18th: “If the NCAA, which was tipped off in October 2023 in the middle of that season about the sign-stealing, hadn’t acted, and then the Big Ten hadn’t suspended Jim Harbaugh those three games, Michigan probably does get vacated wins and maybe even a postseason ban.” That’s not speculation — that’s insider clarity.

When Dan pressed him, Ross doubled down: “The fact that it was dealt with immediately during that season. The three games the head coach was suspended—and remember, he was suspended two or three games earlier that season for a separate investigation—the fact they immediately took action mattered. Charlie Baker even said after they won the championship that you can’t argue they didn’t win fair and square, and part of the reason was that three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh. It’s like, we dealt with it then, we dealt with it there. The committee on infractions took that into consideration. If that hadn’t happened, I believe that championship would have been in jeopardy of being vacated.” Translation: that three-game suspension? It turned out to be Michigan’s get-out-of-jail card. Harbaugh eating that ban in real-time saved the program’s bacon.

The NCAA even admitted as much. Charlie Baker, the NCAA prez, pointed out after Michigan’s title win that “you can’t argue they didn’t win fair and square,” because Harbaugh had already paid his dues. It’s like getting pulled over for speeding, but you already paid a parking ticket last week — the judge sees you’ve been checked. Make no mistake, Michigan didn’t exactly walk away unscathed. The fines are jaw-dropping: somewhere between $30 and $35 million. That’s not couch-cushion money.

HC Sherrone Moore also got hit with a one-game suspension in 2026 on top of the two he’s already serving in 2025. And poor Connor Stalions? The mastermind of this whole signal-stealing operation got slammed with an eight-year show-cause order. Harbaugh, who’s now chilling in the NFL, got handed a 10-year show-cause on top of the four-year ban he was already serving.

So why no vacated wins? Simple: the scandal didn’t involve any ineligible athletes. Michigan played its stars clean. The NCAA, in their own report, admitted they wanted a postseason ban — they even said it was “required.” But they punted on it because, in their words, it would unfairly crush student-athletes who weren’t part of the scheme. Instead, they hit the school where it hurts most: the wallet. And again, the Big Ten’s early discipline on Harbaugh kept the title safe. Think about it: Michigan went undefeated in 2023 while its head coach sat at home for three games. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore stepped in as acting boss and kept the machine rolling.

Why Michigan fighting back is a big no-no

Now, you’d think Michigan would take the slap, count their blessings, and move on. Nope. On Friday, they puffed out their chest with a statement: “We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions. But, respectfully, in a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws… We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result.” In plain English? They are not paying this without a fight.

But here’s where the Wolverines might be shooting themselves in the foot. Stewart Mandel, longtime college football insider, didn’t sugarcoat it on X: “A $20-$30M fine is no small thing for Michigan, so no surprise they’re appealing. Problem is it’s about as open-and-shut case as you can find. So it will end up costing them even more in legal fees.” Boom. You’re not just fighting City Hall, you’re paying them to fight back harder.

Because, yes, a $20–35 million fine is no joke — that’s entire facilities budgets, recruiting cash, and staff salaries tied up in penalties. By appealing, they risk doubling down: original fines plus millions more in legal costs. And as Mandel suggested, the evidence is low-key stacked against them.

Connor Stalions had a whole advance-scouting empire, complete with in-person scouting that violated every off-campus rule in the book. The NCAA spelled it out: “willful intent not to learn more about Stalions’ methods.” Michigan can puff its chest all it wants, but the record is crystal clear.