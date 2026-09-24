Big Ten Standout Ruled Out Indefinitely, Sustains Injury After Scoring 70-YD Touchdown

A Big 10 receiver’s best play of the season turned into the play that took him away from action. The sophomore receiver caught a pass from his QB1, found open grass, and went 70 yards for a touchdown last week.

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Koby Howard. did not look hurt while finishing the play. He celebrated. He later spoke with reporters. Four days later, Penn State has a very different update for its WR.

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Howard is out for an extended period with an undisclosed injury he sustained on that touchdown, coach Matt Campbell said Wednesday. The injury is not expected to end his season. But he has a tough road ahead. The wide receiver will miss Saturday’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin and is likely to miss more games beyond it.

“Obviously disappointing for Koby, but he’s handled it really well,” Matt Campbell said.

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The timing could hardly be worse for Penn State. Howard had spent the first three weeks turning himself from a promising sophomore into the receiver defenses had to account for every time he lined up.

Through three games, he had 12 catches for 344 yards and two receiving touchdowns. His 28.7 yards per reception led the Big Ten and ranked third nationally. His 344 receiving yards ranked fourth in the conference. In short, Howard was stretching defenses.

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He had Penn State’s four longest receptions of the season, including the 70-yard score against Buffalo. Five of his catches have gone for at least 30 yards. That kind of production forces defenses to change what they do.

A safety cannot just move into the box when Howard is lined up outside. A corner also has to respect the deeper routes instead of sitting on everything underneath. With Rocco Becht at QB, Penn State had someone who could take advantage whenever a defense gave Howard too much room.

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Howard caught three passes for 115 yards and scored twice in Penn State’s 55-13 win against Buffalo. His other touchdown came on a 20-yard run. He finished with 135 total yards despite playing only part of the game. Then the injury surfaced.

NEW: Penn State star WR Koby Howard will miss an extended amount of time due to injury, Matt Campbell announced.https://t.co/MOHEBSSWP0 pic.twitter.com/74CySxjbAl— On3 (@On3) September 23, 2026

Campbell initially described Howard as “dinged up” on Tuesday and said the team needed more time to evaluate him. There was still hope he might be available for Wisconsin.

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Howard’s injury now leaves Penn State preparing for Wisconsin without knowing exactly when its leading receiver will return. Yet, Howard may have offered his own clue.

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On Wednesday, he posted a picture of the Star Wars bacta tank to his Instagram story, along with the words “Me and God back soon” and the date Oct. 17. That date happens to be Penn State’s road game at Michigan.

Penn State is 3-0 and ranked No. 13 heading into its conference opener. The Wisconsin game is only the beginning. After that comes Northwestern, USC and Michigan. Howard’s absence therefore does not hit during some quiet stretch of the schedule. Still, PSU might just survive without Howard.

The Nittany Lions will now lean more heavily on Chase Sowell, Brett Eskildsen and freshman Zay Robinson. Campbell is already pleased with that group.

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“I think that room, in general, has really got off to a great start,” Campbell said on Tuesday. “What Chase Sowell has done, I think, has been better maybe than I would even expect it to where he’s been. I think we talked about it in preseason camp is consistency.”

“And I think he’s given you dynamic play-making ability, on the outside. I think you guys have covered us and seen Brett. I think every opportunity he’s got, he’s made some dynamic things happen.”

Penn State surely has options. None of them, however, changes what Howard was doing. He entered 2026 having caught only seven passes as a freshman. He played nine games and made four starts in 2025, finishing with 133 yards. Then something changed.

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Koby Howard had a chip on his shoulder even before the season began

Howard said after his 161-yard performance against Marshall in the opener that he did not want to repeat what he felt he had experienced as a freshman.

“It came down to me, honestly, not wanting to feel like I felt like I felt last year,” Howard said. “Even though I was working, I knew I had to work harder, so I didn’t go through the same thing.”

He did work a lot harder this offseason. Penn State finally had a receiver producing explosive plays almost every week. And then one of those plays took him off the field.

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For Koby Howard now, the wait begins with no exact timetable and one very specific date sitting on his Instagram story. Oct. 17. On the personal front, even if he has a long recovery road, he will still have 3 more years to bolster his draft stock.