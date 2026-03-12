Big Ten Takes Extreme Tampering Measure That Won’t Please Dabo Swinney

The Clemson Tigers football HC Dabo Swinney is a bit of a rebel in his own right when it comes to the transfer portal. The old-school traditional coach believes in transparency in the era of player poaching and tampering (cue Luke Ferrelli). Well, the Big Ten Conference believes it’s about time that Dabo Swinney grows up and stops whining about players choosing what’s best for their future.

The Big Ten Conference has called for an immediate moratorium on all NCAA tampering investigations. They are basically telling them to stop playing “portal police” and quit punishing schools for tampering. In a detailed letter sent on March 11 to the NCAA boss Charles Baker, the conference argued that Bylaw 13.1.1.4 (which prohibits contact with athletes enrolled at other schools) is “unworkable” and borderline delusional in the modern landscape of college sports.

The Big Ten contends that players are now “compensated market participants” through revenue sharing and NIL deals. Therefore, they should have some level of rights to explore their professional value without the threat of investigations looming over their prospective programs.

Well, that’s completely the opposite of what Dabo Swinney is all about. This proposal serves as a direct rebuttal to Swinney’s stance. The Tigers’ head honcho basically emerged as the poster child and primary advocate for stricter tampering enforcement since the beginning of the NIL era.

Just a few months ago, Dabo went to the NCAA with a literal mountain of “receipts” against Ole Miss and coach Pete Golding, claiming they tried to “extort” him. He showed off leaked texts and a $1 million contract offer sent to his linebacker, Luke Ferrelli, while the ACC defensive freshman of the year was still sitting in a Clemson classroom on a normal Tuesday.

Dabo is firm on his demands. He specifically asked for six-game suspensions for coaches and massive 20% budget fines to prevent the sport from descending into total lawlessness.

However, the Big Ten’s primary logic is that the current system forces athletes into what they describe as a “suicide mission” regarding their careers. Under this existing framework, a player needs to officially enter the transfer portal and forfeit their scholarship and housing before they are legally allowed to get interest from other programs. The Big Ten wants players to be able to window-shop and see their market value.

They pointed out that when 1,000 players visit new schools the same weekend the portal opens, everyone knows they were talking beforehand anyway, so why keep up the charade? It’s about time that the NCAA accepts that pre-portal communication is already a universal reality.

Prior to this intervention of the Big 10, the NCAA was this close and actually getting ready to drop the hammer with some truly terrifying new penalties. Some of them are brutal as they get. They were looking at forcing teams to cut five scholarship rosters and also pay 20% of a school’s entire football budget. That’s like $10 million or more for some blue-blood programs.

Mind you, the $10 million fines would wreck the depth of any program, regardless of its rankings or supremacy. Dabo and his supporters think this is the only way to stop the “Wild West” vibes where agents are calling coaches in the middle of the season, demanding more money or their players will walk.

At the end of the day, this is a massive power struggle over who actually runs college football. The Big Ten is essentially warning the NCAA that if they don’t back off and stop the investigations, the courts are going to step in and strip their power anyway, just like they did with NIL.

Who knows, they might even win this one, considering that the NCAA has a thing for losing court cases. If the Big Ten gets its way, the “tampering” era is over, and we’re moving into a world where recruiting never actually stops, even during the season. Hate to be Dabo Swinney if that ever happens.

Judging solely by how the NCAA is handling Luke Ferrelli’s case, the Big Ten’s letter might get approved.

Luke Ferrelli’s case causes tension for Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney said he still has no update from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) about his tampering complaint against the Ole Miss football program regarding Luke Ferrelli.

Speaking during a news conference before Clemson’s spring practice on Feb. 25, Swinney explained that he is still waiting for the NCAA to review the situation. He said the issue is bigger than just one player and is really about understanding the rules:

“If nothing else, at least we’ve sparked a lot of conversation… It’s really just about what we can do, and we can’t do, and just trying to create some clarity.”

Ferrelli originally played at Cal football and transferred to Clemson on Jan. 7, but entered the transfer portal again on Jan. 16. Only a few days later, on Jan. 22, he committed to Ole Miss. Swinney publicly raised concerns on Jan. 23, saying he believed Ole Miss had contacted the player before he officially re-entered the transfer portal.

Swinney said he has not personally spoken with Golding about the situation. In fact, he made it clear that the two coaches do not have a relationship. The NCAA is now reviewing the complaint, and so far, there has been no conclusion. And Ole Miss has not publicly responded to Swinney’s allegations.

Swinney explained that he is not trying to force players to stay at a school if they want to leave. However, the situation caused problems for Clemson’s roster planning. The Tigers only planned to take one transfer linebacker, and once they landed Ferrelli, they canceled visits with other potential transfers. When Ferrelli left shortly after, Clemson lost that opportunity.

Given that Dabo already has all the receipts that scream guilty, resolving issues like this should not take more than four weeks. At this point, Dabo Swinney might have lost any hope he had for justice.