Big Ten Team Pulls Off Conference Upset With Backup QB and Short-Week Travel After Week 5 Loss

The Iowa Hawkeyes had a massive mountain to climb before even touching down in Seattle. Fresh off a heavy 31-14 loss to Ohio State, they had to cross the country on a short week without their main man under center. But none of that stopped No. 20 Iowa from getting the job done. The Hawkeyes beat Washington 41-24 on Friday night, with backup quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski stepping up and running back Kamari Moulton putting together the best game of his career.

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Kirk Ferentz has coached Iowa for a long time, and in all those years the Hawkeyes never won a regular-season game on the West Coast. Counting bowl games, they were 2-6 out there, and one of those losses was a 44-7 beating at Arizona State back in 2004. College football writer Zach Barnett looked at the whole picture and went big.

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“If Washington cannot beat Iowa under these circumstances — backup QB, short week travel, late-night body-clock kick, less than a week after playing Ohio State — I will personally relegate the entire university back to the Pac-12,” Barnett wrote on October 9.

Imago January 1, 2016: A helmet of the Iowa Hawkeyes on the sidelines during the 2016 Rose Bowl game against the Stanford Cardinal. Stanford defeated Iowa 45-16 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, CA. NCAA College League USA Football 2016: Rose Bowl Stanford vs Iowa JAN 01 – ZUMAcp4_

The reason Hecklinski got the call was Hank Brown, who sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder against the Buckeyes. Ferentz said on his radio show that Brown would probably be cleared medically, but the question was whether playing him was smart for him and the team. Hecklinski, he said, “has got it.”

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Washington came into Friday night at 3-2 overall, carrying an 0-2 conference record and facing massive pressure to protect home turf to save their Big Ten debut season.

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Washington had history on its side too. The Huskies were 10-1 in home games on Friday nights going back to 2010, and that run included four wins over ranked teams. Even with a No. 20 ranking next to their name, Iowa entered Husky Stadium as betting underdogs. Las Vegas oddsmakers and national analysts expected the long flight, late body-clock shift, and a backup quarterback to tilt the game toward Washington.

“NO. 20 IOWA DOMINATES WASHINGTON ON THE ROAD. The Hawkeyes win their first regular season game in the Pacific Time zone since 1965,” Yahoo Sports posted on X on October 10.

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Iowa’s travel schedule had been a talking point before kickoff. The Hawkeyes were coming off a game against Ohio State and had little time to prepare for a road trip to the West Coast. But head coach Kirk Ferentz had played down the travel concerns before the game.

“It ain’t that big of a deal. We aren’t taking a Greyhound bus, we’re not taking a train. We’re going to fly in there four hours,” Ferentz said. Instead of grinding out a close nail-biter under tough conditions, Iowa turned what looked like a trap game into an absolute blowout from the opening whistle.

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Iowa won 41-24, and it got comfortable fast. Caden Buhr kicked field goals from 51 and 27 yards, and Kamari Moulton broke a 56-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0 in the first quarter. Hecklinski then found tight end DJ Vonnahme for scoring strikes of 20 and 24 yards in the second quarter, building a commanding 27-0 cushion.

Hecklinski closed out his night completing 14 of 19 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Reece Vander Zee for his third touchdown pass late in the third quarter. His third went to Reece Vander Zee in the third quarter.

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According to the Associated Press, this victory was Iowa’s first in the Pacific Time Zone since the 2019 Holiday Bowl and their first out West following the Big Ten expansion in 2024.

Hecklinski got plenty of attention, but the defense won the early going. Washington’s first five drives all ended in punts, adding up to 14 yards on 18 plays. The Huskies had 95 yards in the first half and didn’t score until Tyler Robles hit a 30-yard field goal with 1:56 left before the break. By the end, they had minus-3 rushing yards.

Iowa’s defensive unit stacked up six sacks and recorded nine tackles for negative yardage. Cam Buffington, Jayden Montgomery, Preston Ries, and Bryce Hawthorne each brought down the quarterback for a loss. Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. exited during the second quarter following a hard hit and headed to the locker room for evaluation. He didn’t return, and coach Jedd Fisch had no update afterward. CFB Kings pointed out how different the Hawkeyes’ offense looked.

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“Iowa had not put up over 300+ total yards against any P4 team this year. They have 362 on Washington with 7:05 left in the 3rd quarter,” CFB Kings posted.

What Made Iowa Such a Tough Matchup for Washington?

Iowa’s defense made sure the Huskies had little room to settle into the game. Washington was forced to punt on its first five drives and managed only 95 total yards in the first half. The Huskies had just 14 yards across their first 18 plays before Tyler Robles kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:56 left in the second quarter.

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The pressure continued after halftime. Iowa racked up six sacks alongside nine tackles for loss, holding Washington to negative three yards on the ground for the game.

Washington also lost quarterback Demond Williams Jr. during the second quarter. Williams took a hit on a drive and left for X-rays. He remained sidelined for the rest of the night, with head coach Jedd Fisch offering no post-game update on his injury status.

Elijah Brown stepped in and gave the Huskies a spark after the break. He marched the offense 75 yards in eight plays to kick off the third quarter, capping the march with a 10-yard scoring pass to Chris Lawson. Brown completed 28 of his 39 pass attempts, totaling 251 yards and three touchdown strikes. His final score came on a three-yard pass to Mason James on the last play of the game.

Washington found more success in the second half, but the early deficit proved difficult to overcome.

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Sitting at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference, Iowa is now just one victory away from locking up bowl eligibility before November even arrives. More importantly, bouncing back so fast keeps their hopes alive for a spot in the Big Ten championship race. The Hawkeyes got there after facing Michigan, Ohio State, and Washington in a row.

Iowa now heads into an open week before traveling to face Minnesota on Oct. 24. Washington heads to Purdue next Friday. For a program that spent years looking for a win out West, Friday night gave Hawkeye fans something they hadn’t seen in a long time.