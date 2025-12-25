Big Ten Vet Delivers Disappointing Blow to Biff Poggi as Michigan HC Announcement Timeline Confirmed

In the chaotic wake of Sherrone Moore’s firing, interim coach Biff Poggi is making his case by calling Michigan a ‘malfunctioning organization,’ but his blunt approach may not be the solution the Wolverines need. The problem for Biff Poggi is that he is loudly arguing for urgency and honesty inside Schembechler Hall. When considering previous top searches, one Big Ten alumnus praised Penn State’s choice to go beyond comfort and sentiment.

“I think Biff Poggi’s a legitimate candidate,” Adam Breneman admitted on the December 24 episode of Big Ten Network before delivering the gut punch. “I don’t think he ultimately should get the head coaching job.”

It was a clear comparison of how Penn State went outside the circle for Matt Campbell, a move that paid off, while keeping reliable voices like Terry Smith in the room. That belief is rooted in how Michigan’s opening is being perceived nationally. Breneman stressed that the Wolverines shouldn’t feel constrained by time or internal momentum, saying, “I think the Michigan job is one of the best in the country.”

The belief is that Michigan still has enough weight to have a significant impact, despite the fact that their pursuit of Kalen DeBoer didn’t go anywhere. Even Kenny Dillingham ended up extending his contract at Arizona State. Those two were at the top of Michigan’s search. But Brenemen still believes in the value that the program’s standing provided in the process.

“They should be able to go get anyone they want in the country. The timing makes it challenging but also makes it different, where you’re no longer competing against all these other jobs open right now,” Brenemen added, calling the situation “a blessing and a curse” because Michigan isn’t battling a crowded carousel of open jobs.

While his cigar-smoking honesty and willingness to call the program “broken” have resonated with some fans, the Breneman stance was firm that Michigan’s next step should be aspirational.

“I think Michigan needs to go find one of the top coaches in the country who can build a program and get Michigan back to the Michigan way and building Michigan men and doing it with class and honor and win at the highest level,” Breneman added.

Despite his close ties to Michigan and his obvious confidence, he has limited coaching experience. Biff Poggi’s lone FBS stint came at Charlotte, where results were uneven and short-lived, and he has yet to build or sustain a Power Five program of his own. The stint has been limited even during this interim period in Ann Arbor, which included leading Michigan to wins against Nebraska and Central Michigan while Sherrone Moore was suspended.

With Michigan weighing whether close ties outweigh proven and long-term program building, the search itself remains very much in motion. And for now, there’s still no finish line in sight.

Michigan HC announcement timeline update

The waiting game is still ongoing two weeks after Michigan tossed Sherrone Moore, but at least there is now some clarity around when fans may get answers. ESPN’s Pete Thamel stated on “Get Up” that he does not expect Michigan to make a coaching announcement this week or immediately after Christmas. The delay increases pressure when the transfer portal opens on January 2.

“It’s been two weeks from today since Michigan fired Sherrone Moore on that Wednesday night, and in that time, Michigan has engaged in early conversations with a group of candidates,” Thamel said. “I do not expect Michigan to make a hire this week, certainly not before Christmas, and immediately after Christmas doesn’t seem likely as well.”

Moreover, Thamel gave the potential candidate names. Eli Drinkwitz of Missouri, Jedd Fisch of Washington, and former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham are the three contenders presently in Michigan’s “crosshairs.”

All three are considered attainable, but none come clean. Drinkwitz is getting ready for a bowl game on December 27. Fisch is struggling to maintain his roster. Whittingham, who just resigned from Utah, is the only one who publicly embraces his availability. Whittingham expressed genuine openness by saying, “I’m a free agent, I’m in the transfer portal.”

But the clock isn’t slowing down. With the portal turning players free agents in just nine days, the stakes are quite high as Michigan looks for its sixth head coach in 31 seasons.